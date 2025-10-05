Three years and ten months ago, we encouraged them to make the improvement. Today, I am honored (or honoured) to welcome StreamYard to the 48 kHz Alliance. It was at the end of December 2021 when Jeff Taylor of Beaker Films and I encouraged StreamYard to do the right thing with regard to its audio sampling frequency. Then in 2022, I published the article StreamYard-a great experience, with happy surprises after having being interviewed by Fernando Goda of 1% (illustrated bellow). I must thank Chris Curran for being the first to inform me that StreamYard had finally made the essential upgrade to 48 kHz.

Above, the main image from my 2022 article StreamYard-a great experience, with happy surprises.

In the below publication from StreamYard, it seems the writers did good research within the 48 kHz Alliance.

We’ve upgraded our entire recording pipeline to 48kHz audio sampling – the broadcast industry standard for professional video content. Here’s what’s new: Professional-grade audio quality that matches broadcast television standards

that matches broadcast television standards Better compatibility with video editing software and professional workflows

with video editing software and professional workflows Future-proof recording that’s ready for any platform or destination This upgrade is part of our ongoing efforts on bringing StreamYard’s audio and video quality to the next level, ensuring that your recordings meet the same audio standards used by major streaming platforms and professional video production. 📍Available on all plans.

Source: here.

Welcome to the Alliance, StreamYard!

To learn more about StreamYard’s live streaming and recording services (now at proper 48 kHz audio sampling frequency with all plans), please visit StreamYard.com.

It should be noted that StreamYard is browser-based and compatible with most operating systems, including Android, ChromeOS (Chromebook), Linux (tested distributions are listed here), macOS and Windows. However, it is essential to use one of its supported browsers, as indicated on its website.

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

¡StreamYard asciende a 48 kHz! ¡Enhorabuena!

