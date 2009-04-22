At NAB 2009, Sony is introducing an entry-level model to its line of high-definition compact pan-tilt-zoom cameras. According to Sony, the new BRC-Z330 remote control camera is designed for an array of remote acquisition applications, such as television production for recording programs, and for use as a weather or traffic camera. Compact and lightweight, the new camera maintains the design elements of its predecessors but uses a specially designed read-out from its CMOS imaging technology to significantly shorten image delays.

Mark Bonifacio, group marketing manager for professional video at Sony Electronics, commented:

“This camera meets a professional shooter’s need to combine high resolution images with high performance. It achieves high accuracy and wide-range PTZ performance without the need for complicated cable connections and installation.”

The BRC-Z330 has a 1/3-inch type single CMOS sensor, with 2 million pixels, and an 18x optical zoom wide-angle lens (72x with digital zoom). It can output 1080i, 720P, and standard-definition content.

A new direct-drive motor in the BRC-Z330 eliminates the need for gears and belts, enabling a silent, smooth pan/tilt mechanism. The new camera can be controlled by external devices via Sony’s VISCA protocol (RS-232C/RS-422). Additional features include enhanced phase control in genlock operation and a new auto-focus assist function.

The BRC-Z330 is planned to be available in July of 2009.