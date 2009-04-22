Sony adds new entry-level model to family of HD Pan-Tilt-Zoom cameras

At NAB 2009, Sony is introducing an entry-level model to its line of high-definition compact pan-tilt-zoom cameras. According to Sony, the new BRC-Z330 remote control camera is designed for an array of remote acquisition applications, such as television production for recording programs, and for use as a weather or traffic camera. Compact and lightweight, the new camera maintains the design elements of its predecessors but uses a specially designed read-out from its CMOS imaging technology to significantly shorten image delays.

Mark Bonifacio, group marketing manager for professional video at Sony Electronics, commented:

“This camera meets a professional shooter’s need to combine high resolution images with high performance. It achieves high accuracy and wide-range PTZ performance without the need for complicated cable connections and installation.”

The BRC-Z330 has a 1/3-inch type single CMOS sensor, with 2 million pixels, and an 18x optical zoom wide-angle lens (72x with digital zoom). It can output 1080i, 720P, and standard-definition content.

A new direct-drive motor in the BRC-Z330 eliminates the need for gears and belts, enabling a silent, smooth pan/tilt mechanism. The new camera can be controlled by external devices via Sony’s VISCA protocol (RS-232C/RS-422). Additional features include enhanced phase control in genlock operation and a new auto-focus assist function.

The BRC-Z330 is planned to be available in July of 2009.


Allan Tépper

Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is a bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties. Since 1994, Tépper has been consulting both end-users and manufacturers through his Florida company. Via TecnoTur, Tépper has been giving video tech seminars in several South Florida’s universities and training centers, and in a half dozen Latin American countries, in their native language. Tépper has been a frequent radio/TV guest on several South Florida, Guatemalan, and Venezuelan radio and TV stations. As a certified ATA (American Translators Association) translator, Tépper has translated and localized dozens of advertisements, catalogs, software, and technical manuals for the Spanish and Latin American markets. He has also written many contracted white papers for tech manufacturers. Over the past 18 years, Tépper’s articles have been published or quoted in more than a dozen magazines, newspapers, and electronic media in Latin America. Since 2008, Allan Tépper’s articles have been published frequently –in English– in ProVideo Coalition magazine, and since 2014, he is is the director of CapicúaFM.com. His website is AllanTépper.com.

