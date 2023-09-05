Equipped with the latest camera sensor “Exmor T for mobile”, the new Sony Xperia 5 V leaves behind the three camera island so common in many models, as it embraces a new high resolution sensor.

Introduced as a smartphone that can be used safely all day long for shooting, editing, and viewing content on the go, the new Sony Xperia 5 V has a new Video Creator app to easily create video clips.

The first visible sign of change on the Xperia 5 V is the lack of a third camera on the back. Whereas the Xperia 5 IV had three cameras, all based on 12MP sensors – a 16, a 24 and 60mm – the Xperia 5V only has two cameras, one of them built around a 48MP sensor which is used as a “telephoto”. According to Sony, this dual camera lens on the back allows you to enjoy shooting with three focal lengths of 16mm, 24mm, and 48mm. 48mm is equivalent to 2x optical focal length, so you can capture the subjects of your images in a larger size without worrying about image quality deterioration.

It’s an interesting concept – if it works in the real world and in smartphones with their tiny sensors – this idea of using a larger sensor and crop part of it to achieve a higher – still optical – focal length. If it works, it’s probably something we will see in more models in the future.

The 48MP sensor on the Xperia 5 V is the same used on the Sony Xperia 1 V, a 52MP sensor (IMX 888) that here works as a 48MP, paired with a stabilized (OIS) 24mm f/1.9 lens. The 16mm camera also uses the same sensor as the Xperia 1V, the 12MP Sony IMX 563. It would have been nice to see sensors with similar resolution in both cameras – as seen in other models – but apparently Sony is not there yet, although it appears to support it.

AI technology used for portraits

The camera in the Xperia 5 V uses the latest sensor “Exmor T for mobile”, which also sits at the heart of the flagship smartphone Xperia 1 V, so you can shoot clear and high-definition images regardless of the situation whether it be day/night or indoors/outdoors. According to Sony, “in addition to being able to reproduce the detail and natural texture of human skin, it is possible to select from a choice of colour presets called “Creative Look”, allowing you to match different colours and tones according to the scene you are shooting without any post-editing.

In addition, bokeh mode (available on 24mm lens and 48mm focal length) is greatly improved from the previous model (Xperia 5 IV), as it leverages AI technology to elevate your portrait pictures closer to the standards of interchangeable lens cameras. Sony says that the Xperia 5 V is perfect for portraits, as it is powered by A.I., which “analyses the focus, white balance, and exposure to automatically give you the best shot each time. Point and shoot and your phone will do the rest.”

The Sony Xperia 5 V aims to make a video master out of every user. The new “Video Creator” app has an automatic editing function that allows you to easily create video clips. Once you’ve decided the length of the clip, just select the photos or videos together with the music, and Video Creator will do the hard work so a final file is ready in about a minute. Sony claims that “even people who have no video editing experience can easily create original clips worthy of sharing on social media. You can also manually set your own preferences, such as clip adjustments and filter processing based on the creative look you are after.”

A smartphone for vlogging

Sony clearly wants the Xperia 5V to be used for vlogging, and the company has introduced in this model “a mic made for vlogging”; the design includes a pair of stereo mics let you capture the world around you – and a third mic, dedicated voice recording, that prioritises what you’re saying above all else. Plus, an Intelligent wind filter lets you capture clean and clear audio, so this background noise won’t ruin your videos. According to the company, “even when shooting a video in a busy scene where there are other voices and environmental sounds in the surroundings, the voice of the person you are recording is prioritised and can be clearly picked up.”

When Sony says this new model is designed to be used safely all day long for shooting, editing, and viewing content on the go, they say it because the battery – 5,000mAh large capacity battery – in this model “lasts longer than other smartphones with the same capacity battery”, thanks to its “unique power-saving technology, power consumption is reduced by approximately 20% compared to the previous model”, the Sony Xperia 5 IV.

One final note: I picked the video above, from photographer Olle Nilsson to illustrate the use of the Xperia 5 V in a setting that is more akin to the thing I like. I believe that by sharing it here I clearly demonstrate – or the video does – that smartphones can be used for outdoor and nature photography, something I know from my own experience. Hope you enjoy watching the video as much as I did.

The Xperia 5 V will be available in selected countries from Q4 2023.