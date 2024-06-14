A new plugin for Maya is coming soon, but the newest updates to mocopi improve the workflow of PC-based creators and extend integrations into 3D popular content creation platforms.

Sony Electronics announced several updates to the mocopi motion capture device, many of them signaling Sony’s commitment to listening to creators in the 3D and Virtual Reality (VR) space and expanding features based on valuable user feedback. Among the updates is the introduction of the mocopi app for PC, which brings the robust capabilities of the mocopi mobile app to the desktop environment and an upcoming mocopi plugin for the professional animation software, Maya.

The mocopi app for PC delivers a seamless and efficient motion capture experience for 3D content creators. By mirroring the features available on the mocopi mobile app, the PC version enhances productivity by integrating advanced motion data generation, recording, and transmission capabilities directly into the PC workflow. The app supports full-body motion capture, utilizing mocopi sensors to provide ready-to-use motion data. It integrates smoothly with popular 3D software and VR applications such as VRChat and 3DCG software, allowing for seamless data transfer and motion tracking.

The user-friendly interface simplifies the motion capture process, enabling users to easily connect sensors, calibrate settings, and manage recordings. Advanced functionality allows users to perform motion inference, save and preview data, and transmit motion data to various platforms, all within the PC app and accompanying mocopi link mobile app.

New features coming winter 2024

Sony says that “flexible connectivity options, including both wired (Bluetooth, USB4) and wireless (Bluetooth, IP address) connections, provide versatility in setting up motion capture systems” and, additionally, “the app offers customizable settings, allowing users to change backgrounds during motion previews and import motion files in Biovision Hierarchy (BVH) format.”

Since the PC generates motion data, the smartphone functions only to transmit raw data from the connected sensor through mocopi link, eliminating the need for a high-spec smartphone, according to Sony. The company also notes that “additional features and functionality for the mocopi app for PC are planned for release in winter 2024.”

Users can download the mocopi app for PC from the Microsoft Store and test the app for one month free of charge. After the one-month trial, the monthly fee will be $4.49. To use the mocopi app for PC, users must also download the mocopi link mobile app, which is free from the Google Play and App stores. Further instructions on how to use the mocopi app for PC can be found in the video above.

Additional software updates now available

Alongside the mocopi app for PC, Sony is releasing the following features in this latest software update:

Accuracy Feedback After Sensor Connection: Provide more reliable data for creators by enhancing feedback mechanisms to improve motion estimation accuracy.

Extended Sensor Functionality: Streamline the adjustment process by resetting pose and position with button on the wrist sensor.

Motion Preview Enhancements: Broaden the range of use case by changing backgrounds during motion previews and playing motion files (BVH) from other devices

Country Setting Flexibility: Enhance usability by changing country settings even after initial setup.

Integration with Animaze: Enhance motion tracking capabilities by performing full-body tracking using mocopi within the Animaze application. For more information about Animaze, visit the Animaze website.

Already Available: mocopi Data Analyzer

Since May, the mocopi data analyzer has enabled developers and partners to visualize raw sensor data using a mobile SDK and a sample app. This tool has already proven invaluable for those seeking to integrate mocopi’s raw data into their projects.

Upcoming update:

Sony is preparing an additional integration to further support the 3D creation community:

Maya plugin (Releasing June 18): Sony will release a new plugin for Maya, along with comprehensive tutorials on the mocopi developer site, aiding creators in leveraging mocopi’s capabilities within this popular 3D animation software.