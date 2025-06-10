AT AWE 2025, Sony will show its solutions and unveil new enhancements to its suite of integrated solutions under the XYN brand, aimed at empowering creators and developers across diverse industries.

Sony’s ELF-SR2 27-inch Spatial Reality Display (SRD) will be featured, providing a glasses-free 3D viewing experience. The SRD will be used to visualize content created with the XYN ecosystem. It also supports integrations with Autodesk VRED, Unity, Unreal Engine, Twinmotion, OpenXR, Nvidia Omniverse, Blender and more to assist industry leaders in optimizing their workflow and viewing projects in 3D. The company adds that a note: “computer required with a recommended Windows 10/11 PC with a CPU of Intel Core i7-9700K @3.60GHz or faster; 32GB of memory, and a 3D graphics card with a Passmark score of 18,000 or faster.”

Sony will also demonstrate its spatial capture solution, XYN Spatial Capture, which enables the creation of photorealistic 3DCG assets from real-world objects using mirrorless cameras and proprietary algorithms. This solution streamlines the 3DCG content pipeline for industries such as virtual production (e.g. background environment creation), gaming, digital twins, metaverse world-building, and digital archiving.

The mocopi motion capture system, now enhanced with “Professional mode”, as ProVideo Coalition revealed, will be showcased alongside XYN Motion Studio. This combination allows creators to animate digital avatars with high precision and minimal setup, ideal for VFX production, animation production, and game development.

The “Professional mode” includes 2 sets of mocopi main unit, 2 QM-PR1 receivers and 1 pair of QM-PB1 bands, required to connect 12 sensors mode. When connecting 12 sensors in professional mode with XYN Motion Studio and mocopi PC application, 2 sets each of “mocopi” and sensor data receiver (QM-PR1) and 1 band (QM-PB1) are required.

Siemens and Sony are demonstrating their Immersive Engineering solution, which combines Sony’s cutting edge XR hardware with software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio enabling the most natural and intuitive way to design in 3D CAD. Attendees will be able to experience the immersive digital twin of a high-performance racing bike provided by Giant Bicycles. It will highlight how designers and engineers can seamlessly combine the real and digital worlds and extend their creativity in a borderless environment. Immersive Engineering will inspire the next generation of designers and engineers to create the future products that will change the world.

Visitors will also experience the latest iteration of the XYN Headset (prototype), a powerful XR device optimized for spatial content creation to support a wider range of creators. The headset includes real-time rendering capabilities and offers immersive interaction. It will be showcased in live demonstrations throughout the event.

Live sessions with industry leaders

Throughout the event, Sony’s booth Number 309 will feature a dynamic lineup of industry leaders delivering live demonstrations and presentations. These sessions will spotlight real-world applications of Sony’s spatial technologies and offer attendees direct engagement with the experts shaping the future of immersive content. Featured speakers are planned to include Ben Widdowson, Head of Marketing Immersive Engineering at Siemens; Max Bickley, Senior Product Manager at Nvidia Omniverse; Ashley Crowder, CEO at Vntana; Thaisa Yamamura, Head of XR Product and Business Development at Sony Electronics, and many more.