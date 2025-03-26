Sony Electronics Inc. announced that the mocopi Pro Kit is now available for order, delivering an advanced full-body motion capture solution for professionals in animation, virtual reality (VR), and live-streaming.

A new standard in full-body motion capture for professionals, the highly anticipated mocopi Pro Kit begins shipping April 3 and alongside the launch Sony has released XYN Motion Studio.

The powerful new motion capture and editing software XYN Motion Studio is an integrated application leveraging the motion capture tool “mocopi.” Supporting capture, timeline editing, and utilization, XYN Motion Studio streamlines the production process by making motion production easier. Compatible with Windows, it allows users to go from capture to edit using an all-in-one motion data PC application. XYN Motion Studio is now available on the Microsoft Store, enabling current owners of mocopi to use this new software prior to the mocopi Pro ship date.

The mocopi Pro Kit builds on Sony’s innovative motion capture technology, introducing a 12-sensor setup for greater precision and fluidity. Designed to meet the needs of game developers, content creators, and extended reality (XR) professionals, this new system offers direct PC integration through the Sensor data receiver for mocopi (PC dongle), enabling real-time tracking and an optimized production workflow.

Paired with XYN Motion Studio, the mocopi Pro Kit streamlines both real-time and offline motion capture, making it easier than ever to capture, refine, and export professional-quality motion data. The mocopi Pro Kit is set to revolutionize the way creators and game developers approach animation. This innovative tool offers unprecedented capabilities, enabling users to bring their creative visions to life with greater ease and precision than ever before. Whether you’re working on a complex game or an intricate animation project, the mocopi Pro Kit provides the advanced features and flexibility needed to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital animation.

Industry adoption, a developer’s perspective

“Using the mocopi Pro will accelerate our content pipeline, enabling us to create and deliver more original animations to support the ongoing development of Cosmorons,” says James Garcia, Studio Art Director, Blind Squirrel Games.

“This product is such a fantastic development tool. I have basically zero experience with animation in my background, so to be able to use these to make completely viable animation sequences and montages is amazing,” says, Robert Beyer Founder of Leap of Faith, Lead Engineer of Haven [indie title launching this year].

Key Features:

Professional Mode (12 sensors) – Tracks body movement with enhanced accuracy and realism.

Direct PC Connection – Ensures seamless real-time tracking and integration into professional workflows. 2

Camera Blending – Camera data merging, which enhances positional accuracy and reduces tracking errors.

Offline Grounding Refinement – Minimizes floating and sliding artifacts for more realistic foot placement.

Broad Compatibility – Works with industry-standard platforms like Maya, Unity, Motion Builder, Unreal Engine, and VRChat.

The mocopi Pro Kit is available now for a suggested retail price of $1,180, with individual components available separately:

Sensor data receiver for mocopi (PC dongle): MSRP $110

Additional bands: MSRP $60 per set

XYN Motion Studio subscription: $8.99/month

For a limited time, customers who purchase the full mocopi Pro Kit will receive a savings of approximately $100.

The mocopi Pro Kit can be ordered now, and shipping begins April 3, 2025.