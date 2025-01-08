Building upon Sony’s motion capture expertise, the new mocopi Pro Kit features an exceptional 12-sensor setup that captures intricate movements with unparalleled precision.

Sony’s goal with the introduction of the mocopi Pro Kit is one: to redefine full-body motion capture for professionals. By integrating cutting-edge hardware and software capabilities, the mocopi Pro Kit provides, Sony Electronics claims, “unprecedented accuracy and flexibility, transforming how professionals approach full-body motion capture.”

The mocopi Pro Kit builds upon Sony’s motion capture expertise with an exceptional 12-sensor setup that captures intricate movements with unparalleled precision. Lightweight and designed for comfort, the sensors are strategically positioned to track head, hip, wrist, ankle, arms, thighs and either hands or feet. Combined with real-time Bluetooth LE connectivity and direct PC integration via the Sensor data receivers for mocopi, the system seamlessly fits into demanding professional workflows. ​ ​

As part of Sony’s new Extended Reality (XR) solutions brand, XYN (announced January 6), which provides support for 3DCG and spatial content production, mocopi hopes to reach a wide range of professional XR creators in addition to existing VRChat and other users. By using Sony’s unique technology, XYN accurately captures the real world and combines the content with a wide range of third-party tools to enable flexible workflow construction.

“Our goal with the mocopi Pro Kit is to empower creators with tools that remove barriers to creativity,” said Jeff Carlin, Head of Business for mocopi at Sony Electronics. “Many of our mocopi customers asked for more sensors in order to capture more points of tracking. Advanced users also gave feedback that they wanted a more direct connection to their PCs. The mocopi Pro Kit brings these enhancements and more. By combining improvements to the mocopi hardware offering with new software providing powerful editing capabilities, we’re enabling creators to bring their most ambitious projects to life with greater ease and accuracy than ever before.”

Here is some more information about the mocopi Pro Kit:

Enhanced Features for Advanced Motion Capture

The mocopi Pro Kit delivers a comprehensive suite of features designed to meet the needs of professionals:

Unprecedented precision with “Professional Mode” (12-sensor connection): Expanded sensor setup improves motion fidelity, capturing nuanced movements for animation, VR, and live-action projects.2 Direct connection to PC optimizing production workflow

With the sensor data receiver for mocopi, mocopi 6 sensors and 12 sensors connections can now be directly connected to a PC. This creates an optimal environment for production workflows.

Merging camera data for superior accuracy: Combines external camera inputs with sensor data, enhancing positional accuracy and reducing tracking errors. Offline grounding refinement (only supported with XYN Motion Studio): Post-processing capabilities ensure accurate foot placement, eliminating common issues like sliding and floating. Integration with mocopi PC app and XYN Motion Studio app: The integrated software ecosystem simplifies motion capture and editing, providing robust tools for real-time and offline workflows.

The mocopi Pro Kit is powered by the XYN Motion Studio app, which is divided into two core functionalities: Motion Capture, and Motion Editor.

The dual functionality ensures that creators can seamlessly capture, refine, and export motion data, reducing the time spent switching between tools and enabling a more streamlined workflow.

The XYN Motion Studio app enhances the mocopi system by offering a robust desktop platform for capturing, streaming, and managing motion data. With flexible connectivity options, including wired (USB) and wireless (Bluetooth or IP), it integrates seamlessly into diverse professional workflows. The app supports full-body motion tracking compatible with popular tools like Maya, Unreal Engine, and VRChat, while customizable settings—such as background changes, Biovision Hierarchy (BVH)file imports, and multiple frame rate options—add versatility.

Complementing the mocopi PC App is the XYN Motion Studio App, an advanced motion editor designed to optimize post-capture workflows. This app enables users to export motion data in industry-standard formats like BVH and Filmbox (FBX), making it compatible with most digital content creation platforms. Creators can organize and store files more efficiently with features such as customizable file naming and saving to a secure cloud storage through the app. Additionally, the app provides access to a searchable database of Sony’s preset motion files, giving creators ready-to-use motion options. Users can also upload their own motion files to expand their creative possibilities. ​

Together, the mocopi PC App and XYN Motion Studio App form a robust ecosystem under Sony’s XYN XR brand, which supports the entire motion capture and editing process, empowering XR creators to achieve professional results with ease.

Pricing and availability

The mocopi Pro Kit is available for pre-order starting late March 2025, with a complete hardware bundle priced at a suggested retail price of $1,180. People will also have the ability to purchase individual pieces of the mocopi Pro Kit. The Sensor data receiver for mocopi (PC dongle), will be approximately priced at $110 each. The additional bands will be approximately $60 for each set. The XYN Motion Studio subscription is available for about $8.99/month, and additional software updates are scheduled throughout 2025 to further enhance functionality. ​