Sony Electronics’ latest camera, the HDC-P31, is a point of view (POV) system camera with remote functionality that complements the company’s lineup of box and portable system camera options.

The Sony HDC-P31 compact HD camera provides 1080/60p HDR capabilities, while global shutter three 2/3” CMOS image sensor system enables high sensitivity and low noise.

The Sony HDC-P31 is a HD compact POV system camera with enhanced remote features and advanced HDR workflows. The flexible and lightweight new HD model is ideal for studio, faith, and rental applications, and sports production. Designed to be mounted in hard-to-access locations or used on a crane, rail, or robotics system, the camera incorporates a global shutter three 2/3-inch CMOS sensor system for enhanced optical performance that provides high sensitivity and low noise. In addition, the camera is designed to be used as an integral part of Sony’s HDC series ecosystem creating the same stunning images, while ensuring the consistent workflow with employing a POV form factor.

As the demand to streamline media production workflows increases, the model’s remote menu setting and status monitoring minimize the time and personnel needed on-site during a production, since POV cameras end being deployed in less than conventional places.

“The heart of the camera is its image sensor, and as a leader in sensor technology, Sony continues to combine our legacy and expertise in imaging with feedback from our user base to develop the necessary tools to enhance our lineup and serve the production community,” said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. “From resolution and form factor to price and future capabilities, Sony prides itself on providing choices that empower our users. With the launch of the HDC-P31, Sony is delivering an option that responds to the industry’s request for remote functionality, paired with a smaller footprint for more mounting freedom, both of which contribute to a streamlined media production workflow.”

Ready for HDR production

POV cameras are frequently located in difficult to access or isolated positions, so remote functionality helps promote production efficiency by saving time and money. Remote access using a Web UI is planned for winter 2020 via a software update that will allow for menu setting, status monitoring, log files and firmware updates to be done offsite. The web-based application is easy to setup and does not require dedicated software. In addition, when using compatible lenses, operators can adjust the back focus of the camera remotely. For enhanced flexibility, tally can be supported through an IP network cable.

The HDC-P31 provides superb HD imagery with exceptionally high sensitivity of F12 (at 1080/60i, 1080/60p), F13 (at 1080/50i, 1080/50p). It boasts, Soiny claims, impressively low noise (62dB), making it possible to capture content even in challenging lighting conditions.

The HDC-P31 meets the increasing demand for HDR production by supporting HDR with a choice of S-Log3 / HLG. Additionally, the camera accommodates Sony’s SR Live workflow, offering simultaneous production in HDR and SDR, which can be done by one production team to reduce cost and complexity. The HDC-P31 also supports SR Live metadata, which is embedded in the SDI signal feed and ensures consistent quality of both HDR and SDR signals throughout the live production pipeline.

The HDC-P31 is planned to be available in November of 2020. Follow the link to Sony for more information about this new POV model.