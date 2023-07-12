Combining the cutting-edge still image and video capabilities found in the latest full-frame Alpha and Cinema Line series with a compact and lightweight design, the α6700 is here… and it comes with AI!

The new Sony Alpha 6700 is designed with video in mind. The camera supports high-resolution 4K video recording at up to 120fps (QFHD (3840×2160). About 38% of the angle of view is cropped), a wide latitude of 14+ stops (when shooting S-Log3. Sony internal measurement) for capturing details in harsh or under-lit conditions and features the S-Cinetone picture profile found in Sony’s professional Cinema Line for refined movie imagery that doesn’t require color grading, and it delivers stunning representation of human skin tones.

For videographers and vloggers, Sony simultaneously releases the ECM-M1 shotgun microphone, capable of high-quality sound with eight sound pickup modes including stereo. In fact, sony claims the the ECM-M1 is the world’s first shotgun microphone with eight dial-selectable audio recording models (as of the July 2023 press release. Sony research. As a camera microphone).

“With the release of the α6700, Sony continues its commitment to elevate the abilities of creators everywhere and at every level by empowering them with state-of-the-art tools that enable their creativity to relentlessly move forward. Sony will continue to expand its APS-C line-up to cater to and support image production activities of a diverse array of creators,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.

The latest APS-C size, back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor boasts approximately 26 effective megapixels, paired with Sony’s advanced BIONZ XR engine for exceptional imaging performance. Standard ISO sensitivity spans 100 to 32000 for both stills and movies, allowing high-sensitivity, low-noise shooting. Enhanced color reproduction ensures subjects like people and plants are captured with natural hues, while Creative Look features allow unique visual expressions.

Equipped with S-Cinetone

Highly accurate subject recognition with AI is one of the highlights of the new camera. The AI processing unit is inherited from the α7R V, enabling high accuracy “Real-Time Recognition AF (autofocus).” Beyond the α6000 series’ human and animal recognition, it now accurately identifies various subjects such as human, animal, bird, insect, car/train, and airplane, catering to diverse creative expressions. When paired with today’s newly launched FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II, it offers 105 mm to 300 mm focal lengths in 35mm full-frame equivalent, leveraging the power of telephoto zoom for high-quality shooting. Additionally, it’s compatible with a broad array of E-mount lenses, and Sony’s E-mount lenses covering full-frame and Cinema Line cameras with a single mount.

Here is some more information shared by Sony about the new model:

Harnessing data equivalent to 6K, the α6700 outputs superior 4K video, including support for high-frame-rate recording at 4K 120fps. It features S-Log3, offering a latitude of 14+ stops, for stellar gradation. Also equipped with S-Cinetone, the α6700 offers impressive skin tone depiction and subject highlighting, technologies honed through Sony’s Cinema Line development, while its AI-driven Auto-Framing smoothly tracks subjects, eliminating the need for manual camera movement. The body houses a Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe compatible with digital audio interfaces. Used in conjunction with the new ECM-M1 shotgun microphone, it allows for direct digital audio transmission, capturing high-quality, undegraded sound.

With a compact design (approx. 4 7/8 × 2 3/4 × 3 in. and weighing about 1 lb 1.4 oz.v), the α6700 is highly portable. It has a user-friendly, touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitor, coupled with a modern touch menu for effortless operation. Customizable front dial and a switching dial for still images, movies, and S&Q modes are also featured. It is also equipped with optical 5-axis in-body image stabilization system with 5.0 stopsvi of shutter speed advantage for stills and an Active Modevii ensures stable footage.

In terms of connectivity, the camera now supports the Creators’ App for seamless uploads of videos and still images to cloud services. Sony also plans to roll out a new version of the “Camera Remote SDK” in July 2023, allowing remote operation and setting adjustments.

Microphone supports 4-channel recording

The ECM-M1 is the world’s first shotgun microphone with eight dial-selectable audio recording models. With 4 microphone capsules and unique beamforming and advanced digital processing technology, it offers varied modes including stereo. Its ultra-directional mode captures targeted sound from the front (within a 30-degree width) and at the same time effectively suppresses other sounds, dynamically adapting to ambient sound in the surroundings. This mode is ideal for interviews and selfie-oriented scenarios where the subject is always in front of the microphone.

A newly added mode dial with a locking mechanism ensures easy, secure switching of sound pickup modes. The ECM-M1 features noise reduction utilities like a noise cut filter for reducing background noise and a low-cut filter for minimizing vibration and low frequency noise. These filters are implemented through digital signal processing, maximizing audio quality at the recording stage and thereby reducing the need for complex post processing. It also supports 4-channel recording (compatible cameras only), allowing safety recording in omnidirectional mode on channels 3 and 4, while channels 1 and 2 focus on selected directivity.

Compact and lightweight, the ECM-M1 enhances mobility, empowering creators to capture high-quality audio in diverse situations. Simply clip the microphone into the Multi Interface Shoe on a compatible camera for direct power and audio connections without the need for extra cables or batteries. When connected via the Multi Interface Shoe of a compatible camera that features a built-in digital audio interface, the audio signal is directly transferred to the camera in digital form so that no degradation can occur. A simple switch also provides compatibility with a wide range of cameras using an analog interface.

Pricing and Availability

The new α6700 will be available in 2023 at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers:

α6700 camera only: MSRP $1399.99 USD, $1899.99 CAN

α6700 “L” kit w/PZ1650: MSRP $1499.99 USD, $1999.99 CAN

α6700 “M” kit w/18135: MSRP $1799.99 USD, $2399.99 CAN

The new ECMM1 microphone will be available for MSRP $349.99 USD and $469.99 CAN.