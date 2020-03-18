In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Studio Network Solutions (SNS) has developed and released a new tool that enables more efficient work-from-home and remote use cases: Nomad.

If you’re used to being in an office and editing from a computer with high-speed shared storage, then working on those projects from home can be a challenge. With the coronavirus pandemic changing the way people work and connect, professionals in different industries face a new challenge, while the number of solutions announced that help to solve the problem is also growing. Some of those solutions have been around for a while, although they remained most invisible to many of us: now, every announcement of a tool that allows to work remotely is being explored as a potential key element to add to any workflow.

The world is changing rapidly and the pandemic is putting the Internet to the test. People staying at home are responsible for a big increase in traffic, and if much of it is to watch Netflix and download games as Epic Games’ Fortnite, home-working adults are also hogging bandwidth. In 2017 a study conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found that over three percent of the American workforce spends the majority of their time working from home. This percentage is indicative of a speedy upward trend, with only two percent of the workforce working from home in 2011. Now, due to a virus, usage is going to explode, as some indicators suggest.

The ultimate test to the Information Superhighway

Invented in 1989 by the English scientist Tim Berners-Lee the World Wide Web was introduced as a “web” connecting the world, and allowing us to remotely access data. The technology made available with WWW and the Internet helped remote work to grow in popularity and a Gallup study published in 2017 revealed that “43 percent of employed Americans said they spent at least some time working remotely”. Now it’s time for the ultimate test to the “Information Superhighway” that Al Gore, the 45th Vice President of the United States, helped to create, as one of the first government officials to recognize that the Internet’s impact could reach beyond academia to fuel educational and economic growth as well.

Working remotely from your primary storage server may require copying huge files at internet speed, which could take days over slow connections. In light of recent headlines, you may be imminently faced with that reality and wondering how to shift operations to a remote workforce. Luckily, if you’re using ShareBrowser and you find yourself needing to work remotely, your EVO storage server is already doing something that’s about to help you out in a big way, says SNS.

Nomad is NLE-agnostic but loves Premiere Pro

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, SNS has fast-tracked development and released a new tool that enables more efficient work-from-home and remote use cases. Nomad leverages several features already enabled and running in the background on most EVO media storage servers. Adding Nomad to EVO’s feature set means companies have an improved collaboration solution not just for their in-house team, but also for editors working virtually anywhere.

Part of Nomad’s brilliance, says SNS, is that it repurposes functionality most EVO users already have in place, making it much easier to take projects on-the-go–or to more efficiently retrieve them remotely–and continue working from anywhere. Nomad runs on any Mac or Windows computer. It is NLE-agnostic, but has extended functionality that makes it particularly effective for Adobe Premiere Pro projects.

“Our intention with Nomad is to put plans into actions and help guide our customers through this unprecedented time, offering our capabilities to assist them with their business continuity challenges,” said Eric Newbauer, VP/CTO of Studio Network Solutions. “Demands for remote editing and remote collaboration are now top-of-mind for post-production teams. Nomad provides an answer that isn’t just relevant to current events, but aligns perfectly with our long-term vision of hybrid workflows that include in-house and distributed collaboration.”

FREE utility for your EVO

SNS aims to provide the technology media professionals need so more time can be spent on creative output and less time struggling with media storage. Nomad is included with every EVO system, including EVO Prodigy, which starts at $3,799.

Studio Network Solutions (SNS) is a media technology company committed to helping video production teams around the world transform the way they store, share, and organize media. By combining scalable, high performance shared media storage hardware with powerful workflow tools for post-production and broadcast teams working with Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Final Cut Pro X, DaVinci Resolve, Avid Media Composer, and other creative applications. SNS products empower post-production and broadcast teams in over 70 countries to create amazing content, faster.

The Emergency “Work from Home” FREE utility for your EVO, Nomad is immediately available for EVO users running ShareBrowser 5.0.3 and Slingshot 1.2. The utility can be run in-house, or from a secure connection to EVO using a VPN or any remote connection software.

