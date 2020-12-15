The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Mobile Platform allows users to capture limitless HD 4K video with multiple recording features and camera photos with up to 48 megapixels (MP) and zero shutter lag.

The latest tech inside your brand-new smartphone in the mid-range category is already old, as Qualcomm Technologies announces the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Mobile Platform, a follow-on to the Snapdragon 675, to deliver overall performance upgrades, high-speed connections for sophisticated photo and video capture, and immersive entertainment experiences. The Snapdragon 678 meets high demand for premium mobile experiences with upgraded performance, dynamic camera features, and enhanced streaming capabilities.

“We are uniquely positioned to support OEMs in delivering the next generation of devices with in-demand features and performance,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Snapdragon 678 brings advanced mobile capabilities for daily entertainment at lightning-fast speeds over reliable connections and long-lasting battery life for consumers worldwide.”

Snapdragon 678 offers key performance enhancements over Snapdragon 675, including more capable CPU and GPU units, thanks to the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU core clock speed up to 2.2GHz and the Qualcomm Adreno 612 GPU performance increase. All this power is put to good use as these upgrades mean that users get more than performance, they also get new features. Snapdragon 678, says Qualcomm Technologies, “supports dynamic photography and videography abilities, and immersive entertainment experiences with long battery life over fast, reliable connectivity.”

Capture limitless HD 4K video

Photographers and videographers using devices equipped with Qualcomm’s chips are able to access new features, as the Qualcomm Spectra 250L ISP powers the vibrant camera features on the Snapdragon 678 for dynamic photography and videography. The Qualcomm Spectra 250L ISP supports up to 192 MP capture and users can get brighter photos without draining power, thanks to the Hexagon 685 DSP.

Photographers can capture every moment in share-worthy detail and true-to-life color through triple camera photos with up to 48 megapixels (MP) and zero shutter lag. The 3rd generation Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine and features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Low-Light Capture, and Laser Autofocus create smarter photography experiences, allowing users to enhance their photographs. Videographers can capture limitless HD 4K video with recording features, such as slo-mo recording, 5x optical zoom, and portrait mode, with dual-camera support up to 16 MP.

In terms of immersive entertainment, the Snapdragon 678 brings streaming videos, games and music to life in incredible clarity and gorgeous graphics, says Qualcomm Technologies. The Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU drive faster graphics rendering, allowing for sharp, life-like visuals at high framerates with fewer frame drops. Rich entertainment value also waits for movie buffs, and audiophiles alike, as Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Technologies bring your favorite content to life with clear, realistic sound, to follow the vivid images on the screen.

Snapdragon 678 doesn’t offer 5G

Because content needs to be always available, the Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem “pushes super-fast upload and download speeds, plus rapid response times”, says Qualcomm. It may be fast, but it isn’t 5G, if that’s what you’re expecting. The modem supports advanced carrier aggregation with downloads up to 600 Mbps and uploads up to 150 Mbps. It also supports all major cellular modes plus Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) for increased capacity. The Snapdragon 678 is engineered to provide users fast connections, even in congested areas, so they can stream videos, download music, and enjoy accurate navigation and location in real-time.

The first mid-range smartphones using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Mobile Platform may be available somewhere during 2021. These are good news for photographers and filmmakers using smartphones that don’t want or need to pay for premium devices but still want to have access to essential features to help them create their work. For full specifications on Snapdragon 678, visit the webpage dedicated to the new product.