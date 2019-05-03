Showcased at NAB 2019, the Cine 7 monitor is designed to work with support for ARRI, RED and Sony cameras. Now SmallHD has a limited offer for users of ARRI cameras: a free license worth $500.

If you buy the new Cine 7, a SmallHD 7-inch full HD touchscreen on-camera monitor with cinema camera control and built-in Teradek wireless video technology until May 19, 2019, through SmallHD or authorized dealers, SmallHD has a special offer for you: you are eligible for a free ARRI Camera Control License valued at $500.

As ProVideo Coalition noted last April, when the monitor was announced, the Cine 7 monitor is designed to work with support for ARRI, RED and Sony cameras. This powerful new monitor platform provides, says SmallHD, “a stunning 1080p, daylight viewable 1,800 nit display that offers 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It also offers seamless integration of cinema camera control, allowing users to manage a variety of camera settings right from the SmallHD software interface.”

Camera control interface

The optional software license now offered with the monitor supports ARRI ALEXA Mini, AMIRA, and Mini LF cameras. The Cine 7 monitors interface with the camera using the included Ethernet to locking 10-pin camera control cable.

Camera control via the Cine 7 interface solves a number of production issues. The ARRI ALEXA Mini and AMIRA provide viewing of camera controls only through the electronic viewfinder. The Cine 7 wireless video transmission function can become an essential tool when the camera is mounted on a Steadicam, on a camera car, or other specialty rigging.

Cine 7 is available in 4 different varieties, including 3 wireless models with built-in Teradek Bolt technology (500 TX, 500 RX, and SK RX), and a non-wireless base model. Each supports cinema camera control.

Follow the link to receive the promotional coupon code. Also follow this link to purchase ARRI Camera Control .

