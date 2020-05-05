The latest version of Slugline 2.0 from Act Focused is available now for download from the App Store. I’m working on a more comprehensive review of the app but for now, here are the details from the website:

Start Writing for Free

Slugline 2 is a free download, and works without watermarks or limitations until you pass page six, at which point you can upgrade to Unlimited Writing. Kick the tires at no cost — or, if all you write is short films, never pay a dime!

The Darkest Timeline

Slugline 2 has dark mode. And a completely new design that maintains Slugline’s beloved no-buttons simplicity, while providing quick access to formatting options, the Outline Navigator, and the new Timeline, which gives you a bird’s-eye view of your structure and pacing.

Drag and Drop Outline

Like virtual index cards on a corkboard, anything you see in Slugline 2’s Outline Navigator can be drag-reordered. The associated bits of screenplay come along for the ride, creating a powerful tool for spitballing ideas in an outline, or experimenting with the structure of a 300-page epic.

Live Compare for Tracking Changes

Slugline tracks your changes by actively comparing the current screenplay document to another. Asterisks appear next to the modified text — and you can click on those asterisks to inspect the differences. It’s the exact right amount of revisions-tracking power, without sacrificing simplicity.

Final Draft Import/ Export

Slugline uses Fountain, the free and open text-based screenplay format that’s compatible with everything. And now it can open and export perfect Final Draft files, including dual dialogue and even notes.

Download today and give it a spin.