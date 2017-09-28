The HERO6 Black is GoPro’s most powerful camera, offering 4K60 and 1080p240 video, for capturing action. GoPro also introduced the waterproof spherical camera Fusion.

GoPro’s dual launch in terms of cameras offers users a new model to expand the classic HERO family, the HERO6, and a bar-setting waterproof, mountable 5.2K spherical camera, the Fusion. Additionally, GoPro introduced new mounts and accessories plus new modes for its Karma drone, which can now be “upgraded” to a new camera.

Almost one year after the launch of GoPro HERO5 in Black and Session versions, GoPro is back, with a new version, the HERO6 Black, announced as offering a new level of performance, including “stunning 4K60 and 1080p240 video and the most advanced video stabilization ever achieved in a GoPro”.

Powered by GoPro’s custom-designed GP1 Processor, the camera, in its rugged, waterproof, go-anywhere design, includes an all-new touch zoom, improved dynamic range and low-light performance, RAW and HDR photo modes, GPS, accelerometer and gyroscope, voice control in 10 languages, WiFi + Bluetooth, offering 3x faster offload speeds via 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Waterproof to 33 Feet (10m), the HERO6 is compatible with GoPro’s drone, Karma, and existing GoPro mounts, and is QuickStories enabled and compatible with GoPro app, so users can automatically transform their adventures into cinematic QuikStory videos to share with the world.

Developed from the ground up to maximize a GoPro’s capabilities, GP1 enables twice the video frame rates, improved image quality, dynamic range, low-light performance and dramatically improved video stabilization over previous HERO camera generations. Importantly, GP1 automates all of these benefits, allowing users to capture vibrant videos and stunning photos without messing around with complex image settings. GP1 also advances GoPro’s capabilities in computer vision and machine learning, enabling HERO6 to analyze visual scenes and sensor data for improved automated QuikStories.

QuikStories is an app feature that makes it easy to share short videos of your adventures. HERO6 is optimized for QuikStories with 3X faster WiFi. This means your footage will rapidly transfer from your GoPro to your phone where the GoPro App will automatically create QuikStory videos for you.

The second camera announced is the GoPro Fusion. With its ability to capture immersive 5.2K spherical content, the camera marks, according to GoPro, “the beginning of a new creative era”. Fusion captures everything around you so you’ll never miss the shot, “and gimbal-like stabilization makes it all shockingly smooth” continues the company. Use the GoPro App to play back and share your footage as VR content or use the app’s OverCapture feature to recapture and share your spherical shot as a traditional fixed perspective video.

With advanced stabilization, able to capture 5.2K30 and 3K60 spherical video, 18MP spherical photo, 360 audio, the Fusion includes time lapse video + photo, night lapse and burst modes, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope and compass, voice control in 10 languages, WiFi + Bluetooth. Waterproof to 16ft (5m), GoPro App compatible the camera includes the Fusion Grip Mount and works with most GoPro mounts.

GoPro’s drone, Karma, is ready for the HERO6 Black, meaning owners of the drone can upgrade their image capturing solution to a new level of sophistication… and better images. Karma also has some new features: two new auto-shot paths, Follow and Watch. Using GPS, Karma can now automatically follow the Karma Controller while you’re on the go, keeping you framed in the shot. The Watch auto-shot path will keep Karma hovering in place while it rotates, keeping the Karma Controller in frame wherever it goes. Other new Karma updates include an expanded Cable-Cam auto-shot path – up to 10 points for more complex shots – and “Look Up” camera tilt capability, which as the name suggests, allows the camera to tilt upwards to look above the horizon. Current Karma owners may unlock new features via firmware update, available today.

GoPro also introduced a series of new products to expand the range of accessories for its gear. They are Shorty, the ultimate pocket-able extension pole and tripod, perfect for any activity, the Handler, an updated floating handgrip with a quick-release mounting feature, and Bite Mount + Floaty, a versatile bite mount with an easy-to-spot float, ideal for POV.

Follow the link to learn more about GoPro’s new mounts and accessories. Here at ProVideo Coalition we will have more information available as soon as Jeff Foster gets back from playing with all the new toys GoPro had to show today. So do come back to PVC to read all about it.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

GoPro HERO6 Black Action Camera In Stock, Order Today $499.99 Shop Now

Was This Post Helpful: