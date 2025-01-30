SIGMA America announced its sponsorship of the television series “View Finders” coming to nationwide PBS syndication in Spring 2025, and which will premiere at Imaging USA.

View Finders follows the photographic journeys of co-hosts Chris Greer and Paul Daniel, as they explore and photograph beautiful scenery and landscapes throughout the United States.

Distributed by APT and coming to nationwide PBS syndication in Spring 2025, View Finders has SIGMA as the exclusive lens sponsor for the upcoming season. All still photos and video footage captured by the co-hosts along with their camera operator Nathan Burnett – from Acadia National Park in Maine to the rugged landscapes of the Southwest and everywhere else along the way – was captured with SIGMA Art, Sports and Contemporary lenses, with the exception of some drone footage.

Two of the episodes will have their world premiere in Dallas, Texas during the Imaging USA trade show, which draws over 10,000 professional photographers each year.

Producer and co-host Chris Greer explains that “View Finders is centered around the overall visual experience; and the SIGMA lenses consistently delivered stunning footage from every location, which we hope inspires our viewers to explore and photograph the country themselves. We are very excited to premiere these two episodes at Imaging USA in partnership with SIGMA.”

View Finders: Grand Tetons National Park will be shown at 12:30PM CT on Monday, February 3, 2025 and View Finders: Acadia National Park will be shown at 12:30PM CT on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at the PPA Theater at Longhorn Marble Foyer, Convention Center, Level 1. Additionally, co-hosts Chris and Paul will be speaking about their experiences creating the show in Texas Ballroom 5 on Monday, February 3 at 8:00AM CT. There will be further opportunities to meet the View Finders team at SIGMA Booth 711 during the Imaging USA Conference which runs February 2 – 4.

The full line of SIGMA lenses and cameras, including the gear used for filming the upcoming season, will be on display at Booth 711 at Imaging USA. SIGMA team members will be on hand to help attendees learn more about SIGMA lenses available for all major camera systems. In addition, attendees can have their current SIGMA gear cleaned and checked courtesy the SIGMA service team, and enter for a chance to win SIGMA Cash redeemable through sigmaphoto.com.