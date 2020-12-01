Sigma Introduces 3 New “I Series” Full-Frame lenses

Today, SIGMA Corporation introduces the I series of lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Pairing both for exceptional optical performance and stylish, compact design, the three new lenses – the 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary, 35mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary, and 65mm DG DN | Contemporary – join the previously released 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary to establish a new benchmark in compact performance lenses. Featuring all-metal construction for durability and cutting-edge optical designs, the I series lenses are available in L-Mount and Sony E-mount.

“When it comes to mirrorless cameras, striking the proper balance between performance and size is even more crucial. We believe there is a growing demand for compact, high-performance, high-quality lenses,” reports SIGMA America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh. “The introduction of the I series of full-frame mirrorless-exclusive lenses answers this call. The I series represents a new option: premium compact primes that are stylish in appearance with impressive specifications and optical performance.”

Built to the mechanical and operational standards of SIGMA Cine lenses, in compact mirrorless form, the I series has an outstanding feel and touch in hand. The well-damped manual focus ring, aperture ring, and autofocus switches embody true functional beauty.

The I series is being announced with 3 new lenses:

The three new lenses will be available for sale through authorized US retailers in mid-January 2021.

The 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, available now (MSRP $549), is also part of this series.

24mm F3.5 DG DN

The all-new 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary offers a very compact design similar to that of the 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary. Despite its small size, there is no compromise on performance – it is capable of capturing the finest details as required when shooting on high resolution full-frame cameras. With a very short minimum focus distance of around 10cm and a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:2, it enables photographers to shoot more freely, without worrying about the distance between the lens and the subject. The robust and stylish I Series lens body finish brings a more satisfying shooting experience. The 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary is a versatile prime that will become an extension of your creative vision.

35mm F2 DG DN

The 35mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary, a classic wide standard prime which photographers would not want to compromise on, comes with a maximum aperture of F2, and offers both compactness and high optical performance. Its modest size and weight make it portable enough to be carried around in a small kit bag for day-to-day shooting. Still, owing to its outstanding optical quality, wide aperture, and the high quality constructed body, which is guaranteed for the I series, it is equally comfortable being used for professional photo such as night sky photography and video works. This all-new wide standard lens is designed for photographers who value the experience of taking a picture just as much as the quality of the results.

65mm F2 DG DN

The 65mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary brings to the table the highest level of optical performance at a maximum aperture of F2 with a lens body of a size that matches a mirrorless system.

Axial chromatic aberration, which tends to be noticeable with medium and telephoto lenses and cannot be effectively reduced in-camera, is corrected thoroughly with the use of SLD glass, allowing it to capture sharp details. A pair of glass-molded aspherical lenses is used to correct spherical and comatic aberration, as well as astigmatism, while also helping make the lens configuration smaller in size. A combination of the latest optical design with advanced processing technology that brings life to the former gives the 65mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary its excellent optical performance as well as compact size.

In addition to the beautiful bokeh effect thanks to the control of spherical aberration, the reduced vignetting effects help curb lemon-shaped or swirly bokeh and give photographers greater control over the out of focus areas of their images. On top of it all, the SIGMA-standard anti-ghosting and anti-flare technology ensures high-end performance in backlit conditions.

Key I series Lens Features: