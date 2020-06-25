New Sigma FP Firmware Adds External Compressed RAW Recording

The Sigma FP just became the world’s smallest ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW full-frame camera. Yes, the Sigma can now record in BOTH ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW to external recorders like the Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12G and the Atomos Ninja V. I just so happen to have the Sigma FP on hand for a camera review. I found a lot to like on the Sigma FP. With the new firmware version 2.00, the little full-frame beast just became a little more beastly.

In many ways, this update to the Sigma FP moves the camera from a niche in the camera market to a real cinema camera option. Adding compressed raw recording to an external recorder is the big news of the day. The only update missing from firmware version 2.00 is a flat or log color profile. Sigma stated the new “OFF” option available in Color mode is as close to a log profile the hardware in the camera can produce. Don’t fret, you get a bunch of other useful updates, like dual base ISO.

SIGMA fp firmware ver. 2.00, the first major update that widely expands the functionality of the camera, is now available to SIGMA fp users on the SIGMA Global Site. Download SIGMA fp Version 2.0 here. Check out this film made with the Sigma fp.

New Functions and Capabilities in SIGMA fp Firmware Ver. 2.00:

Cinemagraph creation and playback

CinemaDNG footage playback

Still capture during live view and movie shooting in Cine mode

Still image capture from movie files (CinemaDNG, MOV) shot with the SIGMA fp

HDR in movie shooting

Still and movie shooting in Director’s Viewfinder mode

Supports DCI 4K 12bit / HDMI Raw output

Supports RAW over HDMI recording with Atomos Ninja V monitor-recorder*

Supports recording Blackmagic RAW codec over HDMI with Blackmagic Video Assist 12G models**

Camera movement control is compatible with ZHIYUN Weebill S gimbal***

Instruction message explaining error appears when attempting to use greyed-out items in SHOOT menu

Supports camera control in USB mode****

Function Updates and Enhancements In fp Ver. 2.00:

Supports Dual Base ISO (ISO100 and 3200)

Improved AF performance

Improved accuracy with evaluative exposure metering

Improved image quality

Supports CinemaDNG 25 and 29.97 fps (UHD 12bit) shooting

Supports CinemaDNG 100 fps (FHD 12bit) shooting

Supports CinemaDNG 100 and 119.88 fps (FHD 8bit and 10bit) shooting

“OFF” option now available in Color mode

Exposure adjustment now available in QS (Quick Set) Menu

Tone control setting now available during movie shooting

Supports USB Video Class (UVC) setting adjustments while the fp is connected to USB

Supports time code generation

Compatible with BWF format

Supports file size changes at aspect ratio 7:6

Optional shutter sound effect

Bug Corrections in fp Ver. 2.00:

Corrected is a flickering phenomenon in dark video

*A free AtomOS firmware update for Ninja V is required

**Requires firmware update of Video Assist 12G models using Video Assist Update 3.3.

***Firmware update of the corresponding device is required. Please refer to ZHIYUN firmware release information about functions supported. Since not all functions will be supported in this firmware update, both SIGMA and ZHIYUN will need to continue working on this to make more functions compatible in future firmware updates

****The SDK (Software Development Kit) for controlling the camera is scheduled to be available by early July