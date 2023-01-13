SIGMA Announces Full-Frame 60-600mm DG DN Sports lens

SIGMA just announced the 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports lens. This is the world’s first and only mirrorless 10x ultra-telephoto zoom. The second full-frame mirrorless zoom lens in the SIGMA Sports line, covering standard 60mm to 600mm, along with 1:2.4 maximum magnification (at 200mm), and weighing just 5.5 pounds (2.5kg), this lens offers exceptional versatility and is offered in Sony E-mount and L-Mount.

The SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports is designed to be the one essential lens for travel, outdoor sports, wildlife, and safari that can cover it all from standard to ultra-tele, plus close-ups, all without ever swapping lenses; and it offers an impressive 6 stops of Optical Stabilization at the telephoto end and 7 stops at the standard end.

The newly designed HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) focusing motor delivers unprecedented fast and precise autofocusing, and dual action zoom allows for both the precision of the zoom ring and the swift, intuitive response of the push-pull action on the front end of the barrel. The three AFL buttons are easy to operate in any orientation, and the Zoom Lock switch can be locked at all marked focal distances.

The mount connection, manual focus ring, zoom ring, switches, switch panel and exterior connection are dust and splash resistant** to prevent dust and dirt from entering the lens, which are likely in the many outdoor situations where this lens is designed to perform.

A completely new optical design was created to for the DG DN (DG = full-frame, DN = mirrorless-exclusive) version of the 60-600mm featuring both SLD and FLD glass elements, and a multi-material structure is employed to balance durability and portability.

Stable and high optical performance throughout the entire zoom range

SIGMA employed the latest optical design to effectively correct chromatic aberrations that tend to occur in the ultra-telephoto range using a variety of high quality materials, including FLD and SLD glass elements. The lens is capable of capturing every moment with uncompromising high image quality in the unique focal length range of 60-600mm.

The minimum focusing distance is 45cm at the wide end, and at the focal length of 200mm, the lens offers a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.4, allowing users to also enjoy the lens as a telephoto macro lens, adding to its overall versatility.

High-speed AF owing to newly developed motor “HLA” to capture the decisive moment

The autofocus of the SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports makes use of the newly developed linear motor “HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)”. This high-output linear motor and advanced electronic control realize a quiet autofocus with unparalleled high speed and high precision. The new motor also enables high focus-following performance, ensuring that the decisive moment is not missed in sports photography and any other situation where the subjects are in motion, from motor vehicles to birds in flight.

Newly developed optical stabilizer algorithm “OS2” with high compensation capability of up to 7 stops

The OS (Optical Stabilizer) function employs SIGMA’s newly developed algorithm “OS2”. The new algorithm significantly improves image stabilization performance, with 7 stops at the wide end and 6 stops at the telephoto end. This allows the lens to capture powerful and dynamic moments with a rich sense of motion.

The lens is equipped with two OS modes: Mode 1 is suitable for general shooting, and Mode 2 is best suited for fast panning shots, for example in motorsports and other dynamic situations. In Mode 2, an acceleration sensor combined with SIGMA’s Intelligent OS, an algorithm specially designed for panning shots, enable effective image stabilization even when the camera is moved vertically or diagonally, regardless of the horizontal and vertical orientation of the lens. This means that the movement of the subject can be expressed without losing the effect of panning shots.

Multi-material structure for lightweight and strong robustness

The lens features a multi-material structure, in which materials such as magnesium, CFRP*1, and TSC*2 are optimally arranged according to their characteristics. As a result, the lens barrel is lighter in weight while retaining the same robustness as previous models, thereby providing high versatility in a variety of scenes and applications.

Dual Action Zoom for intuitive framing

The lens supports Dual Action Zoom, allowing users to use both rotary zooming by rotating the zoom ring and straight zooming by grasping the tip of the lens. This enables both precise and quick operation in any given situation.

Dust and Splash Resistant Structure for security in various shooting situations

The mount connection, manual focus ring, zoom ring, switches, switch panel, and exterior connection are all dust and splash resistant* to prevent dust and dirt from entering the lens. Further, the front element of the lens features a water and oil repellent coating to facilitate maintenance when water droplets or dust adhere to the lens.

The SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports will be offered for $1,999 through authorized SIGMA America retailers and will be available beginning mid-February 2023.

Features: