The 1TB USB Type-C flash solution was not the only “world’s first” announced at CES 2018, as SanDisk also had the world’s smallest 256GB USB flash drive, and two external SSDs for professionals on the move.

No price announced yet, but the 1TB USB device, a powerful USB Type-C flash solution capable of preserving an enormous amount of content in one tiny form factor, is going to be costly. The prototype presented in Las Vegas will be sold under SanDisk’s own name but also that of Western Digital, the company that acquired SanDisk some time ago.

While the 1TB solution is not for everyone, the new 256GB SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive may well be within the price range many will be willing to pay, at $149.99. The new low-profile USB drive is adequate for people who want to add more photos, videos, games and audio files to their notebooks, tablets, TVs, gaming consoles and car audio systems. With 256GB, people have the flexibility to keep more content at their fingertips – approximately, 14,000 photos, 10 hours of full HD video and 16,000 songs, with 64GB still available for files.

Smartphones, drones, action cameras and virtual reality (VR) goggles are capturing and creating rich content that users want to access and share with friends and followers alike. Innovations in multi-lens cameras, 8K video, 5G wireless, VR, augmented reality (AR) and video streaming are enabling more immersive experiences. As a result, consumers are looking for easier ways to capture, preserve, access and share their personal content as it becomes richer and more robust.

“Our lives are increasingly connected to and enriched by pictures, videos, music and ideas,” said Dinesh Bahal, vice president of product management, Client Solutions, Western Digital. “From the parent filming a school recital on their smartphone to the drone enthusiast or pro photographer, our range of consumer solutions are designed to help everyone preserve, access and share their digital world.”

Western Digital also showed at CES 2018 products for avid photographers and drone enthusiasts who require durable and high-performance media capture solutions, in the form of two portable SSDs. First the My Passport Wireless SSD, which features one-touch card copy to enable editing and sharing of content out in the field, as well as a new capability to directly access the device within third-party mobile creative apps, like FiLMiC Pro and LumaFusion, followed by the new, superfast SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, perfect for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos on-the-go.

The My Passport Wireless SSD is available in multiple capacities (250GB, 500 GB and 1TB), with the 2TB costing $799.99. The Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD is also available in 250 and 500GB, with the 1TB model costing $349.99.

