News

Samsung Portable SSD X5 is NVMe-based and built for speed

Samsung introduces the X5, its first NVMe-based SSD based on Thunderbolt 3 technology, a drive able to reach speeds up to 25.5x/20.9x, (read/write) faster than the speed offered by external HDDs.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes August 29, 2018

Samsung Portable SSD X5 is NVMe-based and built for speed

Portable storage for content creators and IT professionals is about to change, with the introduction of Samsung’s first-ever NVMe-based portable solid state drive, offering new levels of performance.

Faster, going faster! Everybody wants more speed, and achieving new levels of performance and reliability for external storage solutions has been a challenge for companies. The new Samsung Portable SSD X5, now announced, is designed to be Samsung’s answer to those looking for the fastest solution available now. Based on the cutting-edge Thunderbolt 3 technology, the new X5 features exceptional speeds in a compact and durable form factor, making it an ideal portable storage for content creators and IT professionals on the go.

“As a leader in high-performance and reliable storage solutions, we are thrilled to continue to advance the external SSD market with the introduction of our first Thunderbolt 3 portable SSD,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “The X5 is yet another testament to Samsung’s commitment to providing innovative portable storage solutions that enable faster transfer of large data files, saving users’ valuable time.”

Samsung Portable SSD X5 is NVMe-based and built for speed

Whether editing 4K videos, creating real-time 3D rendering images or compiling high-resolution photos, consumers want fast and convenient ways to store and transfer their data. Leveraging synergies between NVMe and Thunderbolt 3 technologies, Samsung’s X5 delivers maximized performance levels for professionals working with heavy multimedia files.

Thanks to Thunderbolt 3’s 40Gbps bandwidth – up to four times faster than USB 3.1 – the X5 offers a read speed of up to 2,800 MB/s, which is up to 5.2 times faster than the widely used SATA interface portable SSDs and up to 25.5 times faster than external HDDs. The drive also boasts the fastest maximum write speed of 2,300 MB/s, enabling users to transfer a 20GB-sized 4K UHD video in just 12 seconds. Designed for Macs and PCs with Thunderbolt 3 ports, the X5 allows users to enjoy the speed benefits in a lightweight and portable design, with capacity options up to 2TB.

Samsung Portable SSD X5 is NVMe-based and built for speed

The Samsung Portable SSD X5 features a full-metal body with a glossy finish and non-slip bottom mat. A shock-resistant internal frame and rugged metal housing can withstand accidental drops of up to two meters (6.6 feet). In addition, the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology and a heat sink – a mechanical internal solution – safeguard the X5 from overheating, ensuring reliability while maintaining optimal operating temperatures. The X5 also offers powerful data protection with ‘Samsung Portable SSD Software’, based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption, including optional password protection and easy configuration of security settings.

The Samsung Portable SSD X5 comes with a three-year limited warranty and will be available globally from Sept. 3, 2018, with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $399.99 for the 500GB model, $699.99 for the 1TB model and $1,399.99 for the 2TB model.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Cleanfeed: remote recording and live broadcasting that’s better than a double-ender

Sony TOUGH, the world’s toughest and fastest SD card

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Product Review: OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock
Featured

Product Review: OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock

I was a big fan of OWC’s original Thunderbolt 2 Dock (I still am...
AJA ships new KONA cards and Thunderbolt 3 Io IP
News

AJA ships new KONA cards and Thunderbolt 3 Io IP

  Perfect for live streaming and switching with up to 4-channels of 1080p HDMI video...
Blackmagic eGPU, a graphics processor for MacBook Pro creatives
News

Blackmagic eGPU, a graphics processor for MacBook Pro creatives

Featuring a built-in Radeon Pro 580, the Blackmagic eGPU is designed to address the...
Backup & Recovery: free tools from Paragon and AOMEI
Post Production

Backup & Recovery: free tools from Paragon and AOMEI

The release of a new version of Paragon Backup & Recovery Free is a...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of