Aimed at consumers who require fast, reliable performance across various applications, from everyday computing to heavy workloads and graphic-intensive operations, Samsung 860 PRO and 860 EVO SSDs are available now.

With prices starting at $139.99 and $94.99 USD for the 256GB version of the 860 Pro and 860 EVO, respectively, the new drives demonstrate the continued reduction in price while capacity grows. These drives are available in 256GB, 512GB (500GB for the 860 EVO), 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, with the 4TB memory storage holding up to 114 hours and 30 minutes of 4K Ultra HD video.

The 860 PRO and 860 EVO represent the most up-to-date additions to the company’s SATA interface lineup. Building on the successful launch of the 850 PRO and 850 EVO – the industry’s first consumer SSDs with V-NAND technology – the 860 PRO and 860 EVO achieve industry-leading performance for SATA SSDs, offering enhancements in speed, reliability, compatibility and capacity.

“The new 860 PRO and 860 EVO SSDs combine the latest 512Gb and 256Gb 64-layer V-NAND, up to 4GB LPDDR4 mobile DRAM and a new MJX controller to elevate the user experience for both consumers and businesses,” said Un-Soo Kim, senior vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to fuel meaningful innovations in the consumer SSD space and drive growth of the overall memory industry for years to come.”

As file sizes continue to increase with high-resolution photos and 4K videos, the need for faster data transfers and sustainable high performance over a longer period of time has become paramount for users. To address this need, Samsung’s 860 PRO and 860 EVO support up to 560 MB/s read and 530 MB/s write speeds and offer unmatched reliability with an upgraded five-year limited warranty, or up to 4,800 terabytes written (TBW) for the 860 PRO and up to 2,400 TBW for the 860 EVO. The new MJX controller also enables faster communication with the host system. The controller is powerful enough to handle workstation storage, while improving Linux operating system compatibility. It should be noted that the performance announced was measured during tests and that performance may vary based on SSD’s firmware version, system hardware and configuration.

The 860 PRO is available in a widely compatible 2.5-inch form factor, which is ideal for PCs, laptops, workstations and NAS. The 860 EVO comes in a 2.5-inch for PCs and laptops, as well as mSATA and M.2 form factors for ultra-slim computing applications, a solution that is increasingly being adopted by many users. The 860 EVO mSATA is available in the 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities; and the 860 EVO M.2 in the 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.

The 860 EVO has up to six times longer sustained performance than its predecessor due to enhanced Intelligent TurboWrite technology, with read and write speeds of up to 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s[9], respectively. The TurboWrite buffer size varies based on the capacity of the SSD; 12GB for 250GB model, 22GB for 500GB model, 42GB for 1TB model and 78GB for 2/4TB.