Musicians can now create split screen performance videos of original music with the interesting 4XCAMERA, from Roland. The company also presented the R-07, for anyone who needs to capture sound on the go.

The 4XCAMERA app from Roland for iPhone and iPad is a magic solution for anyone wanting to easily create split screen music video performances. The app offers a quick and simple way for one person, without any previous experience, to create split screen performance videos of original music, cover songs, or karaoke tracks. The potential for much more, though, is there, if users want to take the next step. The app allows cooperative work from artists anywhere in the world. In fact, by sharing 4XCAMERA video projects through cloud-based storage, multiple musicians can use the app to contribute performances for a final song.

The process to create a cooperative project is simple: the user starts by capturing one video performance to the 4XCAMERA app. Using this video as a guide, they can capture three more performances, adding new parts on each pass. Sound can be recorded via the device’s built-in mic or through a connected audio capture device.

All videos for a song are stored within the app’s library. To complete a split screen music video, the user applies a split screen pattern, adjusts volumes for each video, and then renders a final file for sharing on YouTube and other social media sites. The 4XCAMERA app works as a basic Non-Linear Editor or the “glue” that puts everything together.

Aspect ratios of 1:1 and 16:9 are supported, and 10 split screen patterns are available for each. The app is a free download, and allows users to capture up to two performances. Full functionality is available via an in-app purchase of $3.99.

Roland also introduced at CES 2018 the R-07 High-Resolution Audio Recorder, a handheld recording device for musicians, journalists, students, and anyone who needs to capture sound on the go. The R-07 features, states Roland, multiple high-quality recording modes, plus unique dual recording and hybrid limiting functions that ensure perfect audio capture every time. It also includes Bluetooth for remote operation and features Bluetooth-capable audio streaming enhanced with Qualcomm aptX audio technology.

While today’s smartphones have the capability to record audio, achieving high-quality results requires using external peripherals that are fussy and inconvenient. Stylish and easy to carry in a pocket, the all-in-one R-07 makes it simple to capture high-resolution audio wherever the user travels.

The R-07 supports mono and stereo WAV recording at rates up to 24-bit/96 kHz and MP3 recording at rates up to 320 kbps. Top-quality onboard stereo mics are always at the ready, while handy scene setups configure all the critical recorder settings with one touch. The R-07 is powered via two AA batteries or USB bus power, and comes in a choice of black, white, and red colors.

Using the free R-07 remote control app on an iOS or Android mobile device, users can wirelessly manage various R-07 functions, and also monitor status and levels while the R-07 is placed in a prime recording location that’s out of reach.

