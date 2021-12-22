The main improvements include a more streamlined workflow, better file management, better recording navigation and new export options.

RØDE has just announced free updates to its Wireless Go II and RØDE Central 1.3. The main improvements include a more streamlined workflow, better file management, better recording navigation and new export options. Ahead, you’ll find a list of the seven improvements in detail, a video presented by Ryan of RØDE, a link to download the free update and another link to read/listen/watch my review of the Wireless Go II.

Here is the list in detail:

Batch export – multiple recording files can now be exported simultaneously.

Exporting selections – sections of recordings can now be exported individually via manual selection, rather than users having to export the entire file.

Marker indexing – user markers that have been manually dropped in a recording are now indexed in a drop-down menu, making specific sections of a recording easy to access and export.

Color-coded markers – to make it easier to differentiate between dropout markers and user markers in a recording file, these are now color-coded red and green.

Dropout regions – if several dropouts occur within 10 seconds of each other, these will now be displayed as a “dropout region” rather than there being multiple dropout markers clumped together. This can then be exported as an individual section.

‘Jump-to Marker’ button – a ‘Jump-to Marker’ button has been added, which makes it even easier to locate and export dropouts, dropout regions and user markers.

Naming recordings – the names of recordings can now be manually edited in RØDE Central.

Improved recording navigation – a mini-nav bar has been added to the top of each recording, which allows users to quickly jump to a region rather than having to scrub through the whole file. A zoom function has also been added to the main recording waveform. Both of these features are particularly handy for navigating through longer recordings.

Click here for the free update.

Link to my Wireless Go II review

Click here to read (and listen/watch) my RØDE Wireless Go II dual mic/recorder kit for ENG and undercover work.

