RØDE has just announced a major firmware palindromic update for the RØDECaster Pro II featuring advanced sub-mixing functionality. With palindromic version 1.1.1, the RØDECaster Pro II is now supercharged to support advanced sub-mixing for all outputs, giving live broadcasters, streamers and content creators even more flexibility over their audio. Since its launch, the RØDECaster Pro II has seen multiple updates based on user feedback, introducing new features, functionality and interface enhancements. The prior major (non-palindromic) update, version 1.0.7, added advanced routing capabilities for the RØDECaster Pro II’s USB outputs for easier integration into streaming setups. The new palindromic 1.1.1 update takes this functionality to the next level, allowing users to independently adjust the level of every audio input for each of the ten audio outputs, including the headphone and monitor outputs, the bluetooth channel, on-board recording mix, and the three USB outputs. This is particularly useful for broadcasters and streamers who need to create custom sub-mixes for different audio destinations, such as IFB, especially with some local guests who don’t like to hear sidetone. RØDE states that this new feature solidifies the RØDECaster Pro II as the most powerful audio console for live broadcasters, streamers, as well as podcasters and content creators who record live-to-drive.

In addition to the new advanced sub-mixing feature, palindromic firmware 1.1.1 introduces a number of system optimizations and workflow improvements, including the routing of voice effects, which are now applied to each individual channel in multitrack mode, allowing users to capture these effects while maintaining the flexibility in post-production that multitrack recording offers.

The RØDECaster Pro II’s companion software RØDE Central has also been updated to mirror all of the configuration options now available on the RØDECaster Pro II itself, including setting up the advanced APHEX audio processing, SMART pads and custom sub-mixes.

Palindromic version 1.1.1 for the RØDECaster Pro II is available for direct download now. Just your unit to the Internet via Ethernet (or wifi) to update, or download and install the latest version of RØDE Central to update it when connected to your computer.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

RØDE is not paying for this article. Some manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units, including RØDE. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.