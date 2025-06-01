Compared with the US$149 NTH-100 I reviewed in 2022, new NTH-50 headphones from RØDE is lower priced at US$99, substitutes memory foam instead of Italian Alcantara and is slightly less isolating at -21 dBA. RØDE says that by having -21 dBA (instead of -20 dBA with the NTH-100), the NTH-50 help cut out unwanted background noise without sealing you off entirely. While the NTH-100 is over-ear (circum-aural), the NTH-50 is on-ear (sura-aural). They both share the same 5Hz – 35kHz frequency response and a 40mm driver, although the NTH-100 weighs 350 grams, while the NTH-50 is lighter at 220 grams. The NTH-50 headphones are compatible with accessories for the NTH-100 and NTH-100M with microphone (reviewed here), so you can even add RØDE’s optional mic to the NTH-50 if desired.

You can easily interchange cables, such as the NTH-Cables and the NTH-Mic between the NTH-50 and the other models, enhancing convenience and allowing for a personalized listening experience without extra purchases.

Here is the official video announcement from RØDE:

For more information, visit RØDE here.

FTC disclosure

RØDE has not paid for this article. RØDE has sent Allan Tépper units for review, including the NTH-100 and NTH-100M, but not the NTH-50 so far. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.