Retouch4me, has introduced its latest plugin, Face Make, which effortlessly enhances faces in your photographs to achieve exceptionally attractive results.

Face Make, the new plugin from Retouch4me works magic by transforming ordinary individuals into perfection. The company says the new neural network can transform anyone into a Hollywood star.

A good portrait is often distinguished from a masterpiece by a barely noticeable detail, a single stroke. To find this stroke requires innate talent, decades of training, trial, and error. Face Make, the new plugin announced by Retouch4me, a developer of AI solutions for photo and video editing does the hard work, according to the company, making people in photos look more beautiful and attractive with minimal intervention.

The new neural network is trained to independently and delicately transform portraits as if by magic. Retouch4me claims that “achieving a similar result through traditional retouching would require a photographer hours, days, or even weeks of monotonous work and searching for the right solution.”

Retouch4me spent 2 years training neural networks, conducting thousands of experiments and complex mathematical calculations, and achieved a truly astonishing result. Now, the intelligent Face Make plugin from Retouch4me transforms faces with just one click.

The key features of Face Make

With the help of sliders, you can:

Individually adjust the shape of lips, nose, or eyes;

Refine the facial contour;

Make the face more symmetrical;

Add more femininity or masculinity;

Apply makeup to eyes, lips, and skin.

Like other plugins from Retouch4me, Face Make works with a large number of photos: you can adjust the retouching on one image and apply the corrections to the entire batch of photographs.

Oleg Sharonov, founder and board member of Retouch4me & 3D LU Creator (RELU OÜ), comments: “The main magic of Face Make is that it amazingly finds the best solution for each individual face, making it look better. The neural network understands which facial features make a face attractive. The photographer only needs to decide how much to apply the effect. The plugin allows for very fine adjustments. The result looks so natural that it truly feels like magic. It’s a rare retoucher who can achieve this task without spending a significant amount of time.”

Using the plugin is extremely straightforward. Retouch4me is confident it will be a valuable asset for studio and wedding photographers. No matter what you do—be it commercial shoots, business portraits, or personal memorable photos—use the magic of artificial intelligence from Retouch4me and delight your clients.

The new Face Make plugin is available as a one-time purchase of a perpetual license with free updates for $124.00 USD. A demo version is available on the Retouch4me website to explore the tool’s capabilities. Use the plugin as a filter in Photoshop, in Arams retouching machine, or as standalone software for Windows and MacOS.