Retouch4me has combined their neural networks into a single super-plugin for portrait retouching and called it Retouch4me Apex.

Heal, Dodge&Burn, Portrait Volumes, Eye Brilliance, White Teeth, Skin Tone, Fabric, and more, over ten tools for creating perfect portraits… and more, as the AI retouches not only faces but the entire body.

The new Retouch4me Apex promises to make things easier for photographers retouching portraits. With the new Apex plugin from the company you can access your favorite AI plugins in one unified interface with flexible controls and cloud-powered options. Simply adjust intensity sliders, preview results in real time, and achieve natural-looking retouching in less than a minute.

The magic does not stop there, though, as the AI used to make it happen also retouches the entire body. According to Retouch4me “this unique plugin detects all skin areas on the body, effectively addressing issues like bruises on legs.” Here are some of the things that Apex can do:

Perform face lifting, enhancing portraits according to Leonardo da Vinci’s golden ratio proportions.

Remove skin imperfections, such as pimples and under-eye bags, while preserving natural skin texture.

Gently smooth wrinkles and eliminate age-related pigmentation.

Add depth and deliver a magazine-quality look to portraits.

Correct skin tone.

Whiten teeth.

Enhance eye expressiveness.

Remove unwanted clothing wrinkles and clean studio backgrounds.

Retouch4me says that “Apex instantly elevates photo quality and frees photographers from routine tasks. The software is so user-friendly, anyone can use it” and adds “we designed our neural networks to allow layered result-saving. Usually, one plugin equals one neural network and one layer in Photoshop. However, this approach isn’t very convenient for photographers who just want a ready-to-use retouched image,” says Oleg Sharonov, founder and lead developer at Retouch4me. “Users want it even simpler: upload a photo, press one button, and get an excellent portrait. Apex answers this need—all our best plugins combined into one.”

Here is some more information about Retouch4me Apex:

Batch-process entire photo series with just one click!

The plugin lets you save settings and batch-process entire photo sessions. Wedding, school, studio, newborn, or event photographers will especially appreciate this new capability, which reduces post-processing time dramatically.

Cloud retouching eliminates high hardware requirements.

Photo processing happens on Retouch4me’s servers, removing the need for powerful gaming-grade hardware. Apex can be used as a plugin in Adobe Photoshop or as standalone software.

The company says that it offers “affordable pricing starting at just $0.06 per portrait” with a minimum monthly subscription that costs $20 for 200 retouches. A one-time permanent package is available for $20 for 100 retouches. The “most cost-effective plan offers 1,500 retouches for only $90”, says the company. It should be noted, if you want to try the plug-in that every new Retouch4me user receives a free trial—20 cloud-based retouches (no credit card required).