A handful of filmmaking companies and unions are stepping up to make a difference

The devastating Southern California fires of 2025 have left an indelible mark on the filmmaking community, causing displacement, loss of property, and widespread disruption. In response, organizations and businesses across the industry have rallied to provide support. Below is a comprehensive list of resources available to filmmakers impacted by the fires, along with ways for others to contribute to recovery efforts.

Filmtools: Distributing NUE Generators

Filmtools, in collaboration with Footprint Project, is distributing silent battery generators and solar panels to those experiencing power outages due to the wildfires. To receive a NUE generator setup, affected individuals can fill out a form available through Filmtools’ link in bio (Instagram). For large facilities with over 50 people facing power issues, Filmtools encourages direct messages for tailored assistance. Sharing this initiative widely can amplify its impact.

Filmtools: Pay It Forward Program

Filmtools has launched a “Pay It Forward” program aimed at supporting filmmakers impacted by the wildfires. For $25, donors can purchase a Filmmaker’s Essential Kit.

Kits are distributed to those in need without any questions asked. Smaller donations contribute to organizations like the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles, and the CDP California Wildfire Recovery Fund. Donations can be made in person or online.

Aputure x Toybox Fire Relief

Aputure and Toybox Rentals have partnered to provide generators for those impacted by the fire’s. Visit Toybox’s website for more information and to apply for a free generator.

IATSE Local 80 Support

IATSE Local 80 has stepped up to assist its members and the broader community. The union is organizing relief efforts and has rallied amidst industry challenges. Learn more about their initiatives here.

Location Photos for Fire Victims

The Hollywood Reporter has highlighted efforts to use location photos to document fire damage and assist those who have lost their homes. This initiative can help residents prove damages and begin the rebuilding process. Read more here.

Disney’s Wardrobe Warehouse

Disney has opened its North Hollywood wardrobe warehouse to employees affected by the wildfires. New and gently used clothing and shoes from recent productions are available at no cost. Additional details can be found here.

Amazon’s Wildfire Relief Hub

Amazon has established a Wildfire Relief Hub two hours east of Los Angeles, stocked with over 6,000 essential items for firefighters and first responders. Supplies include goggles, masks, axes, smoke pumps, respirators, hydration packets, and shelter kits. Learn more about this initiative here.

Groceries for Writers

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is providing groceries for affected writers. Writers in need can fill out a form here.

Donations to Support Fire Recovery

For those looking to contribute to wildfire recovery efforts, here are some key donation opportunities:

Non-Film Support Initiatives

Central GoFundMe for Wildfire Relief : Explore campaigns.

: Explore campaigns. World Central Kitchen : Supporting displaced residents with hot meals. Donate here.

: Supporting displaced residents with hot meals. Donate here. Airbnb Temporary Housing: Offering housing to those impacted by the wildfires. Learn more.

Volunteer Opportunities

For those who wish to volunteer, organizations like the Motion Picture Association offer pathways to join relief efforts. Find details here.

Conclusion

The Southern California wildfires have brought immense challenges, but the response from the filmmaking and the broader community is a testament to resilience and solidarity. By leveraging these resources and contributing where possible, we can help those affected rebuild and continue creating. Together, we can ensure that the spirit of filmmaking—and community—remains unshaken.

Please share this article with those who could benefit and leave more resources in the comments below!