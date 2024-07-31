Feingold breaks down his time at USC Film, how he raised $200,000 for his debut feature, and discusses the current filmmaking landscape.

In the first episode of “My First Film” Podcast, director Jonah Feingold shared invaluable insights into his filmmaking journey. From his unconventional fundraising methods to his firm stance on production timelines and candid opinions about film school, Feingold’s experiences provide a rich educational resource for aspiring filmmakers. Here are some of his key pieces of advice:

Jonah Feingold’s debut feature, “Dating and New York,” is a testament to his innovative fundraising approach and deep connection to his hometown. Raised in New York City, Feingold’s inspiration for filmmaking began at a young age, sparked by watching Spielberg’s “Hook.” His love for the city is evident in his storytelling and the settings of his films.

Opinions on Film School

Feingold’s views on film school are particularly enlightening. As an alumnus of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, he has firsthand experience of the benefits and limitations of formal education in filmmaking. He credits film school with providing a crucial foundation in the technical and collaborative aspects of filmmaking.

However, Feingold also emphasizes that film school is not the only path to success. He believes that practical experience and building a strong network of collaborators are equally, if not more, important. During his time at USC, he formed lasting relationships with fellow filmmakers like Aneesh Chaganty, known for “Searching” and “Run.” These connections have been instrumental in his career, highlighting the value of the collaborative environment that film school can offer.

For those unable to attend film school, Feingold recommends immersing oneself in the filmmaking community through internships, workshops, and online resources. His experience working at DreamWorks Animation, despite not being directly related to directing, provided him with invaluable industry insights and mentorship from figures like Peter Ramsey, the director of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Fundraising for “Dating & New York”

When it came to fundraising for “Dating and New York,” Feingold took a grassroots approach. He leveraged his personal network, making a list of twenty people he knows well who could potentially donate between $2,000-$20,000. He recommends young filmmakers do the same. While many may think they don’t know anyone with this level of disposable income, Jonah offers a key piece of advice: “Start with your dentist.” Think of people who know you well, care about you, and aren’t directly in the film industry.

If you can find 20 people to give an average of $10,000 you have a $200,000 budget film. Be wary of going over the SAG Ultra Low Budget Project Agreement of $300,000 as you’ll have to pay union actors at scale if the budget is $1 over that amount. Even if your first list of 20 people doesn’t pan out, the people who reject you will offer something, whether it’s another person who can contribute or a resource for the film.

Refusing to Push Production Dates

A significant part of Feingold’s success can be attributed to his unwavering commitment to production schedules. It’s crucial to set a production start date as soon as possible, creating a sense of urgency and FOMO to investors, cast, and crew. He firmly believes in sticking to the planned timeline, no matter the obstacles. While every film is a marathon, the major foley of many filmmakers is not staying firm and committed to a date, and kicking the can down the road.

Around one week before production was set to start on “Dating and New York,” Jonah’s producers pulled him into an emergency meeting and asked him to push production by several months, feeling unready to make the film. Feingold stood his ground and insisted if they pushed that significantly, the film wouldn’t be made. He gave the producers an additional week before principal photography but told them if they needed more time, he would proceed without them. This rallied the team and made the film a reality.

Practical Advice for Aspiring Filmmakers

1. Harness Your Inspiration: Identify what inspires you and let it drive your passion. For Feingold, movies like “Hook” and the vibrant life of New York City were fundamental to his creative vision.

2. Network Relentlessly: Building connections within the industry is crucial. Feingold’s chance encounters and proactive networking efforts opened doors that formal applications might not have.

3. Stay Committed to Schedules: Adhering to production timelines is essential for maintaining professionalism and ensuring project completion. Feingold’s refusal to push production dates exemplifies this commitment.

4. Leverage Film School for Collaboration: While film school can provide valuable education, its most significant benefit may be the network of collaborators you build. Feingold’s lasting relationships with his USC peers have been a cornerstone of his career.

5. Adapt and Learn from Every Experience: Even roles that aren’t directly related to directing can offer valuable lessons. Feingold’s time at DreamWorks, though not in a directorial capacity, enriched his understanding of the industry and honed his skills.

6. Embrace New Media and Platforms: Feingold’s short film for Facebook Watch, “Maybe Josh,” demonstrates the potential of new media platforms to reach audiences and showcase your work. Exploring these avenues can lead to unexpected opportunities.

That’s a Wrap

Make sure to check out the full podcast for so much more valuable information. Feingold’s incredible online class “Follow Up Film School” will soon be available on Substack, this is an incredible resource for filmmakers of all levels looking to take the first step towards making their first feature film. Be sure to follow Jonah, Feingold Films and 31 Candles Movie for more.

Jonah’s Instagram

Feingold Films

31 Candles Movie

