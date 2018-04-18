Discounted VFX, filmmaking and motion graphics plugins for Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro X and more are back on Red Giant’s giant Spring sale. There is also a daily give-away until the sale goes live.

All tools found in the Red Giant online store are on sale at 30% off their original price, next Tuesday, April 24. The sale will go live at 8AM PDT for just 24 hours. All Red Giant VFX, filmmaking and motion graphics plugins and suites sold online, including full licenses, upgrades and products from the academic store (already 50% off), will be on sale at 30% off the regular price until 8:00 AM PDT on April 25, 2018.

To redeem the 30% discount, simply apply the coupon code found on the Red Giant website (available the day of the sale). The Red Giant annual Spring Sale is completely catch-free; every plugin, suite, license and upgrade found in the Red Giant online store will be on sale. So whether you use Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro X or other host apps, there is something for everyone.

Student or faculty member who want to buy from the Red Giant academic store, must make sure to Pre-Qualify as an academic buyer before the sale, or they may miss out on the sale price. It should also be noted that the sale does not include the Red Giant Volume Program for business and organizations. If you want to learn more about getting a great deal on five or more licenses of the company’s products, see the Red Giant Volume Program page.

Here are some of the savings on the year’s most popular plugins, suites, licenses and upgrades:

Trapcode Suite 14: $699 (usually $999)

Magic Bullet Suite 13: $629 (usually $899)

Universe Annual Membership: $69 (usually $99)

PluralEyes 4: $209 (usually $299)

If you’ve never tried Red Giant’s software, try the demo versions available from the company’s website. Watch the films and tutorials, you may decide to take the opportunity presented by the Spring sale and buy some of the tools created by Red Giant. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing the software they develop in use.

From now until the sale goes live, the company will also be giving away a complete Red Giant toolset (every suite: Trapcode, Magic Bullet, Shooter, Effects and Keying Suite plus Universe) – one giveaway every 24 hours for the next 6 days.