In this episode of the PVC Podcast host Damian Allen talks to PVC regulars Kenny McMillan and Brian Hallett about all things camera. Specifically, they take a look at recent announcements by Canon, Blackmagic, Red, Sony, and even the untimely (or is it timely?) demise of Olympus’ camera division. Enjoy the episode!

