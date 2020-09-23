Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 23: All Things Camera, Whats Hot & Whats Not?

PVC Podcast eps 23 all things camera
September 23, 2020
PVC Podcast eps 23 all things camera

In this episode of the PVC Podcast host Damian Allen talks to PVC regulars Kenny McMillan and Brian Hallett about all things camera. Specifically, they take a look at recent announcements by Canon, Blackmagic, Red, Sony, and even the untimely (or is it timely?) demise of Olympus’ camera division. Enjoy the episode!

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

