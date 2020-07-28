Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 21: All Things HDR w/ Guests Gary Adcock & Philip Grossman

Filmtools
July 28, 2020
On this episode of the PVC Podcast Scott Simmons sits down with Gary Adcock and Philip Grossman to talk about all things HDR. Philip is an internationally recognized documentarian and DP who has traveled the world shooting in locations such as the Baikonur Cosmodrome and Chernobyl. Philip was also one of the first recipients of the new RED Komodo camera colored in “Grossman Gold.” Philip and Gary go deep into HDR (high dynamic range) imaging, acquisition and viewing. This is a very technical show with HDR discussion across many budget levels. As usual, Scott asks a lot of questions.

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

