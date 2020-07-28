On this episode of the PVC Podcast Scott Simmons sits down with Gary Adcock and Philip Grossman to talk about all things HDR. Philip is an internationally recognized documentarian and DP who has traveled the world shooting in locations such as the Baikonur Cosmodrome and Chernobyl. Philip was also one of the first recipients of the new RED Komodo camera colored in “Grossman Gold.” Philip and Gary go deep into HDR (high dynamic range) imaging, acquisition and viewing. This is a very technical show with HDR discussion across many budget levels. As usual, Scott asks a lot of questions.

