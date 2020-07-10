Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 20: Apple Developers Chat, Transitioning To Apple Silicon

Join Scott Simmons and guests Jim Tierney of Digital Anarchy (plug-in maker of Transcriptive, Beauty Box, Flicker Free) & Mike Woodworth of Divergent Media (EditReady, ScopeBox) for a discussion about the transition to Apple Silicon from the perspective of a small software developer.

July 10, 2020
On this weeks episode of the , Scott talks guests Jim Tierney of Digital Anarchy (plug-in maker of Transcriptive, Beauty Box, Flicker Free) & Mike Woodworth of Divergent Media (EditReady, ScopeBox) about the transition to from the perspective of a small developer. They look at the history of Apple chip transitions from PowerPC to Intel and how that affected their business as well as looking ahead to the move to . Enjoy the episode!

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

Check out Divergent Media & Digital Anarchy:

Divergent Media: https://www.divergentmedia.com/

Digital Anarchy: https://digitalanarchy.com/

