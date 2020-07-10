Join Scott Simmons and guests Jim Tierney of Digital Anarchy (plug-in maker of Transcriptive, Beauty Box, Flicker Free) & Mike Woodworth of Divergent Media (EditReady, ScopeBox) for a discussion about the transition to Apple Silicon from the perspective of a small software developer.

On this weeks episode of the PVC Podcast, Scott talks guests Jim Tierney of Digital Anarchy (plug-in maker of Transcriptive, Beauty Box, Flicker Free) & Mike Woodworth of Divergent Media (EditReady, ScopeBox) about the transition to Apple Silicon from the perspective of a small software developer. They look at the history of Apple chip transitions from PowerPC to Intel and how that affected their business as well as looking ahead to the move to Apple Silicon. Enjoy the episode!

The PVC Podcast is available on Apple, Anchor, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

Check out Divergent Media & Digital Anarchy:

Divergent Media: https://www.divergentmedia.com/

Digital Anarchy: https://digitalanarchy.com/