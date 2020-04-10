

Join Damian, Gary, and special guests Allan Tepper and Steve Hullfish as they talk through the dos and donts of live streaming. In this episode they cover CDNs, hardware vs software solutions, and the best products to invest in to jumpstart your streaming productions in 2020. Happy listening!

For more info on the products talked about today check out the below links:

ATEM Mini Pro Announced by Brian Hallett

ATEM Mini Pro Questions Answered by Alan Tepper

Pre-Order the ATEM Mini Pro on Filmtools

Order the ATEM Mini Live Switcher on Filmtools

