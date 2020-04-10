fbpx
PVC Podcast Eps 16: Live Streaming Special, What Do You Need To Know To Get Started?

A Round Table Discussion On The Ins & Outs Of Live Streaming From Home

Join Damian, Gary, and special guests Allan Tepper and Steve Hullfish as they talk through the dos and donts of live streaming. In this episode they cover CDNs, hardware vs software solutions, and the best products to invest in to jumpstart your streaming productions in 2020. Happy listening!

For more info on the products talked about today check out the below links:

ATEM Mini Pro Announced by Brian Hallett

ATEM Mini Pro Questions Answered by Alan Tepper

Pre-Order the ATEM Mini Pro on Filmtools

Order the ATEM Mini Live Switcher on Filmtools

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.


Subscribe