PVC Podcast Eps 10: CES Wrap-up, 8K Hits The Market, Canon 1D X Mark III, Video Symphony Lawsuits & More!

Your (Almost) Weekly Industry News Rundown

January 17, 2020

CES Wrap-Up, 8K hitting the market, Canon 1D x Mark III and more on this weeks episode of the PVC podcast

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join Scott, Damian and Gary for the first PVC Podcast of 2020! This week the guys talk about the latest from CES including the introduction of 8K to the market, the Canon 1D X Mark III, DeWalt power tool battery adapter for your camera, the Video Symphony lawsuits and more! Listen to the full podcast below:

Want to read more about the stories covered in the podcast? Check out some articles below:

CES

“CES 2020: 8K TVs are coming, but do we really need them?” by Jose Antunes

“Panasonic at CES 2020: The worlds first HDR capable UHD VR glasses” by Jose Antunes

Hands on with the Canon 1D X Mark III by Techradar

DeWalt + Kessler Battery Adapter

Video Symphony Lawsuit News

“For Profit Film School Turned Their Hollywood Dreams Into Student Debt Nightmare” by the LA Times

The PVC Podcast is available on Apple, Anchor, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more.


