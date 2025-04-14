Alec Cohen stopped by the DZOFILM booth to learn how three new products could enable new types of shots. The Vespid Prime 2 are compact lenses with a minimum aperture of T 1.8, available in six focal lengths. The Extract Probe zoom lens has a narrow front element (less than 30mm diameter) for tight spaces. Lastly, the Arlay Luster Gold Primes have a gold coating and offer Vista Vision coverage, with only 100 sets to be released.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now