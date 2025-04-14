NAB Show

PVC at NAB 2025 – Take a look at three new products from DZOFILM

PVC News Staff
April 14, 2025
Alec Cohen stopped by the DZOFILM booth to learn how three new products could enable new types of shots. The Vespid Prime 2 are compact lenses with a minimum aperture of T 1.8, available in six focal lengths. The Extract Probe zoom lens has a narrow front element (less than 30mm diameter) for tight spaces. Lastly, the Arlay Luster Gold Primes have a gold coating and offer Vista Vision coverage, with only 100 sets to be released.

See all of our NAB 2025 coverage here.

