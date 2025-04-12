NAB Show

PVC at NAB 2025 – Take a look at three innovative products from AJA

PVC News Staff
April 12, 2025
Comment

The AJA booth at NAB 2025 showcased a wide range of solutions spanning production, post, and live events, with attendees getting hands-on experience with three key product highlights. BRIDGE LIVE and BRIDGE LIVE 3G-8 were developed as a collaboration between AJA and Comprimato to deliver the performance, reliability, and ease of use necessary for critical live encode, decode, or transcode needs. OG-DANTE-12GAM is an openGear, Dante audio embedder/disembedder, with dual 12G-SDI input and output ports providing up to 32-channels of audio embedding and 32-channels of disembedding simultaneously. KUMO 12G-SDI routers support large format resolutions, high frame rate (HFR) and deep color formats while reducing cable counts when transporting 4K/UltraHD over a single SDI link.

