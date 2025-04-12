NAB Show

PVC at NAB 2025 – FOR-A showcases IMPULSE and MixBoard

PVC News Staff
April 12, 2025
FOR-A had two major innovations to showcase at NAB 2025, as attendees were able to get a sense of how IMPULSE enables flexible system construction and efficient operation with a software-defined architecture within a MoIP system. Additionally, the FOR-A MixBoard is a fully software-based switcher that enables users to create complex compositions with unlimited layers via an intuitive GUI. You can learn more about the FOR-A MixBoard here. 

