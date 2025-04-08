NAB Show

PVC at NAB 2015: Showcasing the Storm XT52 and ADC light kit from Aputure

PVC at NAB 2015: Showcasing the Storm XT52 and ADC light kit from Aputure 1
PVC News Staff
April 8, 2025
Comment

The Storm XT52 and the ADC from Aputure were key highlights at their NAB booth, allowing attendees to see and experience the difference they represent for filmmakers. The XT52 is the brightest product in the portfolio, utilizing the BLAIR (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red) color engine. This engine delivers the highest quality white light with the widest CCT range and the greatest +/- green adjustability of any high-output LED fixture. They also show off the ADC light kit that includes three ADCs, power supplies, reflectors, and dome diffusers. It also features a small footprint with an omnidirectional light spread

See all of our NAB 2025 coverage here.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
NAB 2025 nab2025

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like