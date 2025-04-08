The Storm XT52 and the ADC from Aputure were key highlights at their NAB booth, allowing attendees to see and experience the difference they represent for filmmakers. The XT52 is the brightest product in the portfolio, utilizing the BLAIR (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red) color engine. This engine delivers the highest quality white light with the widest CCT range and the greatest +/- green adjustability of any high-output LED fixture. They also show off the ADC light kit that includes three ADCs, power supplies, reflectors, and dome diffusers. It also features a small footprint with an omnidirectional light spread
