COVID-19 Compliance Officers, as the newest member of the production team, may be asked by productions to provide PPE, cleaners, and sanitizers to help keep everyone safe and healthy on film shoots. Luckily for me, most of the shoots that I’ve worked have provided adequate PPE and cleaning supplies for the duration of the shoot. But if you find yourself in need — whether as a C19CO, a film crew looking for a quick and easy way to stock up on some extra PPE essentials for a smaller production, or a crew member who’d rather have your own go-bag — then the folks at Filmtools have got you covered. Over the course of my two-day shoot, I used every single piece of this kit and had extras to give to other crewmembers and talent.

The Filmtools PPE Essentials Kit comes with:

1x Filmtools Catch-All Utility Pouch

1x 5-pack of Filmtools Washed Cotton Face Masks

1x 100-pack of Disposable Nitrile Gloves

1x 8-oz. Hand Sanitizer

1x 40-pack of 75% Alcohol Wipes

1x Face Shield

The catch-all pouch has a zipper closure and is made of woven nylon. It’s great for transporting most of the kit components, and it’s sturdy and rugged enough to handle the most extreme conditions on set. It features an easy-carry side handle that makes it easy to carry and hang, as well as multiple smaller pockets inside to keep smaller individual components separate for easy access. It was incredibly easy as a fast grab to throw in the car when heading out the door. The pouch is great for the smaller items like the sanitizer, wipes, and face masks. It’s a snug fit to keep the face shield inside the pouch, and as such I’d worry about damaging it in transport, but it does fit.

Honestly, my favorite item in the kit was the cotton face mask. I wore one of these masks all day for two twelve-hour days in a row, and the woven fabric created a nice, COMFORTABLE, breathable barrier that would definitely prevent droplets and satisfies the COVID-19 guidelines for productions. The cotton material helped with moisture wicking to keep the mask from getting damp throughout the day. They are washable and should be washed between uses. The masks don’t feature an adjustable nose piece to ensure a tighter fit around the nose bridge, which may be a deal-breaker for those who like a snug fit around their nose. Additionally, to secure this mask, you tie two sets of straps, which for some who are not accustomed to wearing tie-on masks, it may be tricky to get the best fit over your nose and mouth, but not impossible by any means. The kit comes with five masks, which allows you to keep a fresh mask handy for personal use and, in my case, gave me extras to give to the crew if needed.

While I DON’T recommend constant glove-wearing because I feel that it creates a false sense of security, the included nitrile gloves are perfect for on-set surface sanitizing to prevent chemical irritation that cleaners may cause to your hands. As an added benefit, the nitrile material is a safer option for those with latex allergies.

The included pump-dispensed hand sanitizer was another winner with me and the crew. At 70% alcohol, it’s higher than the CDC recommended 60% alcohol concentration for hand sanitizers. As a self-described hand sanitizer snob, I appreciated that this sanitizer didn’t ‘pill’ or leave a sticky or greasy residue after repeated use. Several crew members mentioned that they liked the way that it made their hands feel clean and moisturized and without any overwhelming scent.

The 75% alcohol wipes were another hit for me as the C19CO. At 75% alcohol, these are also above the CDC recommended 60% alcohol for sanitizers, and these were perfect for me at check-in to help keep my iPad and pens clean from person to person. As a human in the 21st century, my attachment to my phone is almost implicit, and these were perfect to help me keep my phone and laptop sanitized, and they’re ideal for use with other electronic equipment used on set (as always, check manufacturing details to ensure safety for use on electronics and always test use to prevent damage to surfaces). While not the best for large surface area sanitizing, they can easily tackle a smaller personal workspace or high-touch surfaces.

The included face shield is a smart PPE choice for talent to use on set after blocking rehearsals and when going for actual takes. I also recommend a face shield or eye protection in addition to a mask for anyone coming into close contact with unmasked talent on set (i.e. hair and makeup artists, sound).

All in all, I’d recommend this kit to any crewmember, talent, and C19COs who need a quick and easy nearly all-encompassing go-bag or as a supplemental PPE kit while working on productions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This kit was designed by the good folks over at Filmtools – people who work in the industry and understand the rigors of production. As a COVID-19 Compliance Officer, I can say with experience that this kit gave me a lot of the tools that I needed to keep myself and others safe on set. In combination with the other protocols undertaken and materials provided, this PPE Essentials Kit is a wonderful complement that rounds out any COVID-19 safety program for productions.

