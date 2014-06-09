Having already been recognized as a leader in the prosumer video editing market by several respected PC publications, Android and Windows 8 tablet users can now experience the professional-grade video editing capabilities of PowerDirector—such as a timeline workspace, and drag-and-drop for more accurate editing. The app is available for free in both the Google Play and Windows app stores.

This new app extends to mobile devices the options of Cyberlink’s video editor. “PowerDirector, now in version 12, is a longtime favorite among prosumer video editors. It offers impressive performance, an intuitive interface, and lots of editing goodies. The latest version now has multicam viewing (up to four angles), 3D and 4K editing and output, direct uploading to sharing sites, and can even author a Blu-Ray disc. Considering its price, even serious video editors should look no further”, wrote PC Mag in November 2013. Furthermore, in 2014 the program was selected as a 2014 CES Innovations Design and Engineering Awards Honoree in the Software & Mobile Apps product category.



PowerDirector Mobile gives you the power to create amazing, awesome, engaging videos on-the-go. Import and edit videos, add effects and titles, and export HD video directly to Facebook or YouTube. With PowerDirector’s easy-to-use timeline interface, you can quickly create professional, effect rich videos with just a few swipes of your finger.

“Increasingly, our customers are using mobile devices to capture videos, and they’ve asked for the same feature-rich, professional quality tools that they find in their desktop applications,” said Alice H. Chang, CyberLink CEO, about the release of the new app. “We are helping them to change the way they ‘create and play’ by putting the tools right where they are capturing the videos; we are proud to bring our award-winning prosumer video editing features to tablet devices through a powerful, free app. This is just the beginning, as we will be adding many more new features in the near-term in coming updates.”

In less than a year, CyberLink has extended its mobile app offerings with great success; for example, the recently-launched YouCam Perfect has been downloaded more than 1,500,000 times in less than three months. PowerDirector builds on success, opening a world of feature rich, powerful video editing that is optimized for the small screen without sacrificing performance.



Key Features of PowerDirector Mobile include :

Drag-and-drop functionality to quickly import videos, photos and audio, as well as add effects, transitions and text

The ability to trim, extend, order and split video and audio tracks

A wide library of video effects, transitions and text titles to choose from

The ability to easily save your projects on your device to continue editing later

The ability to export your creations to amazing Full HD

Built-in tools for immediate sharing to Facebook and YouTube

Easy access to saved projects which are available right when the app is launched

Available for free, PowerDirector can be found in the Google Play Store & Windows 8 App Store. Additional features can be added through in-app purchases.