Equipped with 320 professional-grade LED lamps, the new Polaroid RGB LED is not only a versatile lighting solution, it can be controlled manually or remotely, using a free app.

LED panels have come a long way since the first were launched, and portable LED panels have evolved to become an essential accessory for both photographers and videographers. Prices have also ben reduced, year after year, and the most recent example of this trend is the new Polaroid RGB LED camera & camcorder light, which is available at a price that almost makes it capable of entering any Black Friday listing of this time of the year: $99.

This new LED panel joins the Polaroid 350 LED Dual Color light panel previously introduced by the company, and offers photographers and videographers not just an alternative, but a complementary light they may want to include in their kit. Because we’re always looking for extra units to better light our photos or videos!

Not long ago, a LED panel at this price point would be a simple light, but the Polaroid RGB LED features a wide array of settings to create different moods, atmospheres, color backgrounds and special lighting effects. Equipped with 320 professional-grade LED lamps, the Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light provides 99 levels of cool white, warm white and RGB light to create the right ambience for your photo or video shoot.

Remote control with a smartphone

For further customization, users can adjust hue and saturation, brightness level and the exact color temperature they want to achieve in the 3200K-5600K range. With so many lighting options from just one device, the Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light makes experimenting like a pro easy. And to be in control you don’t even need to be close to the light, because the free companion app (Bluetooth) allows users to fully control all aspects of the light, including color, brightness and saturation, for a fast and efficient workflow, directly from a smartphone or tablet.

Created with a flexible and versatile design, the Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light can be used unmounted, mounted to your camera or tripod, or stacked with additional lights. With endless lighting adjustments, the easy-to-use light allows photographers to control and fine-tune the light source focus to capture the perfect shot every time.

What’s Included:

Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light

Battery

Battery charger/adapter

Swivel head mounting adapter

Diffusing filter

Carrying case

Downloadable app

Technical Specifications:

LEDs: 144 3200K LEDs, 144 5600K LEDs, 32 RGB LEDs

Color temperature: 3200K-5600K

Average lifespan: 50,000 hours

Lumens: 2304 lm

CRI: 95+

Output power: 20W

Dimensions: 9.96” x 3.4” x 2.36” (25.3 x 8.7 x 6cm)

Weight: 13.6 oz. (387g) without battery

Photographers and videographers can purchase the Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light from Amazon.