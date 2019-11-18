News

Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Shoots Show Content for Mumford and Sons

Pocket Cinema Camera 6K was used to create a cinematic, slow motion backdrop featuring dramatic desert landscapes and charging horses

Profile Picture Brian Hallett November 18, 2019

I am going to tell you all the truth, I am a big fan of Mumford & Sons. So I think it is kind of cool for a blending of my musical tastes and camera news. Recently Steve Price, award-winning live director, used the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K to create a cinematic, slow motion backdrop for Mumford & Sons’ recent appearance at the iHeart Radio music festival in Las Vegas.  I am also a fan of drool worth slow-motion footage. Mix in music and I think it is a recipe fo success. Pocket

If you have been to a music performance or big show anytime within the last few years you likely have seen the LED screens become essential to the audience’s experience. At times wild visuals or musical performance supporting abstract images blend with the music to deliver an awe-inspiring experience. While most artists prefer the focus to be on the music, some artists do like some clever staging and lighting to help lead the atmosphere.

With two weeks to go till the band was due to headline the festival, where the stage was almost entirely built from LEDs, a new approach was critical. “Other acts on the bill included Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Def Leppard and Chance the Rapper, so it was important to stand out visually and create a unique identity for the set given the diverse lineup,” begins Steve.Pocket

“We decided to keep things simple with a classically beautiful ‘analog’ aesthetic, with some slow-motion, based around nature and people,” he reveals. “Time was tight as we were also in the midst of a US tour, and I needed to get back to the UK to pick up the kit.

“I needed a camera that was capable of 120fps, that also wasn’t too bulky for a one-man shoot. That brought me to the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K which allowed me to travel as light as possible, while still being able to produce the stunning image that I like in Blackmagic’s larger cameras.”

Instead of staying on the tour bus, Steve drove into the Arizona desert. “I had a handful of lenses with me, and I picked up a tripod in Tucson, but I didn’t need anything else,” he says. “I was able to just get out there and shoot; it’s an area I know well and after making a few calls all the locations were sorted.”Pocket

Having already got footage of the band and crowds at previous shows, Steve focused on capturing dramatic desert landscapes and charging horses. “I filmed the horses in 120fps using ProRes HQ in film mode, and it looked incredible on screen. The band saw it at soundcheck for the first time and really loved it.”

He concludes: “I’ve been working in film for a really long time. Back in the day, things were slow, time-consuming, post heavy and expensive, and you always wished for things to get a bit quicker, a bit easier, a bit more efficient.”

“Some manufacturers did get closer to that over the years, but I feel Blackmagic has finally got there. Not so long ago this kind of shoot would have been impossible at short notice, but now I’m at a point where I can confidently just go out and shoot anything, knowing the footage will not only be beautiful but easy to work with.”Pocket

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K w/ Canon EF Mount

Order Today

$2,495.00

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

After Effects Classic Course: Extended Vignette Techniques (part 2)

Zeiss DigiPrime lenses. Are These Lenses Right For You?

Profile Picture
Brian Hallett
author
Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from Network broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. Check out his reel at hallett-brian.com

You Might Also Like

AJA releases Desktop Software v15.5 for KONA, Io and T-TAP
News

AJA releases Desktop Software v15.5 for KONA, Io and T-TAP

Full compatibility with macOS Catalina and additional functionality for both HDR and 8K workflows...
D-Link USB-C adapters: connection, power and extra displays up to 4K
News

D-Link USB-C adapters: connection, power and extra displays up to 4K

Whether you need to expand the number of  USB ports, transfer files or connect...
Zeiss Supreme Prime Radiance Lenses Announced
News

Zeiss Supreme Prime Radiance Lenses Announced

ZEISS Supreme Prime Radiance ZEISS Supreme Prime Radiance (SPR) lenses are a new set...
New York City’s School of Visual Arts Buys 30 EVA1 5.7K Cameras
News

New York City’s School of Visual Arts Buys 30 EVA1 5.7K Cameras

New York City’s School of Visual Arts (SVA) has purchased 30 AU-EVA1 5.7K cinema cameras...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of