Pix: Venice in Portland

Jeff Cree brings Sony’s full-frame camera to PDX

By Adam Wilt February 28, 2018 Production

Sony’s Venice full-frame CineAlta camera had its Portland debut at Koerner Camera today, courtesy of BandPro‘s Jeff Cree.

Sony Venice at Koerner, Jeff Cree presiding
Sony Venice at Koerner, Jeff Cree presiding
Full Frame, baby!
Full-Frame, baby!

At first glance, it’s a reworked F5/F55: the body is much the same size and shape, but with many refinements. The camera body has dual SxS slots at the rear, with a dockable raw recorder form-fitted to the back of the camera.

Operator's side of the Sony Venice, raw recorder, and MOVCAM expansion unit.
Operator’s side of the Sony Venice, raw recorder, and MOVCAM expansion unit.

In this case, a MOVCAM Expansion Unit is docked to the raw recorder; MOVCAM rigging was fitted top and bottom, too.

Controls and Interfaces

Venice operator's controls
Venice operator’s controls

Most noticeably, the Six-Button Side Panel interface has been moved from the operator’s side to the assistant’s side of the camera. In its place the Venice has a no-nonsense, just-the-basics control panel for items of keenest interest to the operator.

Venice EVF
Venice EVF

Venice has a gorgeous 1920×1080 EVF with well-placed, finger-findable controls. There’s a C button as well, on the right rear panel beside the eyepiece.

iPhone POV through the Venice's EVF
iPhone POV through the Venice’s EVF. Overexposure courtesy iPhone; EVF image held detail in everything except the overhead fluorescent tubes themselves.

Yes, this camera was running 4K 4:3 2.0x anamorphic, using a Cooke 32mm lens. All the necessary metadata is nicely arrayed ’round the edge of the display, outside of picture.

Six-Button Side Panel
Six-Button Side Panel

The assistant’s side sports the full six-button side panel, with selection wheel at lower right.

Looks and LUTs are selectable on a per-output basis
Looks and LUTs are selectable on a per-output basis
You can also set the display format separately for different outputs
You can also set the display format separately for different outputs
And the Venice has LOTS of outputs, both SDI and HDMI.
And the Venice has LOTS of outputs, both SDI and HDMI.
You can dial in any color temperature and tint you want.
You can dial in any color temperature and tint you want: not just 3200 K / 4300 K / 5600 K

It’s worth noting that you can twiddle controls on both side panels simultaneously. For example, the operator can be selecting ISO while the assistant selects LUTs. Both menu systems are snappy and immediately responsive. The cinematographers in attendance were well pleased: Venice won’t slow you down when you need to fix things in a hurry.

Audio input on lower right side.

Audio input on lower right side. One gripe I’ve had with the F55 is the bulky, add-on, side-shooting XLR module. None needed with Venice: a 5-pin XLR tucked under the right side lets you feed in mic-level, line-level, or AES/EBU digital audio.

MOVCAM Accessories

MOVCAM, left side
MOVCAM, left side
MOVCAM, right side
MOVCAM, right side

Those MOVCAM embellishments look pretty slick. The Expansion Unit has a V-mount battery plate and a built-in “UPS” battery allowing main battery hot-swaps. A top slot accepts a wireless reciever/transmitter while multiple ports provide 12v and 24v power, yet another SDI connector, and more.

MOVCAM top plate
MOVCAM top plate

The top plate slides into the Venice’s dovetail slot and replicates that slot for accessory stacking. It has its own power and lens-motor ports, too.

More Info

The Venice has been shipping for ten days, and it’s already deployed on four Netflix shows. The most common question I heard following Jeff’s informal preso was, “does Koerner have one?” If I recall correctly, BandPro is already processing their second shipment of the things; they have something like 50 of them due before NAB, and they’re all spoken for. Intro package pricing—again, assuming I heard correctly—is around US$55,000, including the raw recorder, anamorphic license, and full-frame license (I think that includes the EVF, too).

Want more info? John Fauer (as always) has a good overview on FDTimes, complete with a 28-page in-depth PDF. And if you want to play with a Venice—or its menu system, at least—there’s an online simulator.

Based on the reactions of those in attendance, I’d say the Venice will be eagerly received. The picture looked pretty darned good and the ergonomics of the camera show that Sony has been paying attention to operators’ suggestions. I look forward to seeing this beastie popping up in rental inventories about as fast as Sony can build ’em.

 

 

The usual disclosure: There is no material connection between me and Sony, Koerner, BandPro, and/or MOVCAM, and no one paid me to cover the event. I just like seeing new cameras, that’s all.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Review: the Agua Stormproof Versa backpack

Profile Picture
Adam Wilt
PVC Staff

Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas, Pinnacle, Omneon, CBS, and ABC. Since 1997 his website, adamwilt.com, has been a popular reference for information on the DV formats. He reviewed cameras for DV Magazine and started its “Technical Difficulties” column, and taught classes and led panels at NAB, IBC, and DV Expo. He co-authored the book, “Optimizing Your Final Cut Pro System”, part of the Apple Pro Training series. He currently writes for ProVideoCoalition.com and DVInfo.net, and creates iPhone apps like Cine Meter II and FieldMonitor.

You Might Also Like

Alexa 65 shows that large format TV makes a difference in “Altered Carbon”
Experts

Alexa 65 shows that large format TV makes a difference in “Altered Carbon”

I’m eight episodes in to Netflix’s Altered Carbon, and I’ve officially become a believer...
Your camera MAY have a color gamut: further musings on camera color pipelines
Experts

Your camera MAY have a color gamut: further musings on camera color pipelines

My last article resulted in some new input on color gamuts. Here’s what I...
Your camera does not have a color gamut
Experts

Your camera does not have a color gamut

Yes, it’s true: your camera has no color gamut. Don’t believe me? Good, ’cause...
Split SDI ports, or: how to hack an Arri Mini
Experts

Split SDI ports, or: how to hack an Arri Mini

“My assistant says it’s impossible,” said the Steadicam operator over coffee at Arri headquarters...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of