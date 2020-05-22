The Production Equipment Rental Group has released a document with recommendations for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 19 for camera and lighting equipment rental operations.

The PERG Safe Return to Work Guidelines document aims to proactively provide the rental industry with a unified set of guidelines to address the challenge of reopening safely.

Now available to download from the Production Equipment Rental Group website, the PERG Safe Return to Work Guidelines .pdf document is a draft document, 59 pages long, which provides recommendations for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 for camera and lighting equipment rental operations, sound stage facilities, and vehicles used by rental companies.

The PERG Safe Return Task Group, who created the guidelines, used recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, and public health officials and applied them to rental operations, equipment, and facilities. The objective of this document is to proactively provide the rental industry with a unified set of guidelines to address the challenge of reopening safely.

Part of ESTA, the Entertainment Services and Technology Association, PERG strives to be the voice of the motion picture equipment rental industry and set a standard of operations and ethical behavior. PERG’s main focus is rental companies that offer cameras, grip and lighting equipment to the motion picture, television and commercial production market.

The guide is a living document

Version 1.0 is a draft document. It will undergo a public review process from May 19 through June 9, 2020. This provides, according to PERG, an opportunity for materially affected parties to participate in the development of these industry guidelines, ensuring that they reflect an industry consensus. Feedback is welcome from all stakeholders, and instructions for providing feedback are included with the download. Comments will be reviewed by the Task Group for resolution and revision.

The PERG Safe Return to Work Guidelines document is now available to download from ESTA. Download the draft of the guidelines, public review form, and public review instructions. The organization encourages members to share the link with others, rather than the .pdf itself, to ensure people receive the most up-to-date version and to help ESTA to track use of the document. Because new developments are inevitable, the guidelines will be a living document. The Task Group will update the document as new information becomes available.

Cleaning and disinfecting products

PERG and the entire ESTA community are dedicated to the safe return to work. The PERG Safe Return Task Group is made up of representatives from Abel Cine, ARRI Inc., ARRI Rental, Camtec, Cinelease, Cinequipt, Keslow Camera, Illumination Dynamics, High Output, Insight Equipment, LiteGear, MBS, MP&E Cameras and Lighting, MPS Studios, PC&E, Panavision, Quixote Studios, Taylor & Taylor, William F. White International. Many equipment manufacturers also contributed information about cleaning and disinfecting their products.

ESTA, the Entertainment Services and Technology Association, is a non-profit trade association based in North America with members around the world. ESTA’s members are responsible for creating some of the most important programs in our industry including the Technical Standards Program, Entertainment Technician Certification Program and Rental Guard.