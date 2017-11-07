Panavision takes large-format filmmaking to Camerimage

Panavision’s Millenium DXL camera will be available for festival attendees to get hands-on at the 2017 Camerimage International Film Festival of Cinematography, during which the company will host a Masterclass and a workshop.

By Jose Antunes November 07, 2017 News, Production

Panavision takes large-format filmmaking to Camerimage

A Masterclass by Oscar-winner John Toll, ASC, an 8K workshop, screening of DXL footage in HDR format and demonstrations by Panalux and Lee Filters are part of Panavision’s visit to Poland’s film festival.

Continuing 25 years of support, Panavision once again celebrates the art and craft of moving pictures with filmmakers at the Camerimage International Film Festival of Cinematography, which runs November 11 – 18 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. This year, Panavision hosts a masterclass with Oscar-winner John Toll, ASC, and a workshop on large-format filmmaking.

On Nov. 14 in the MCK, Panavision Day begins with the workshop, “The Beauty of 8K Large-Format” from 11:00 – 13:00. Peter Deming, ASC, recently wrapped production on The New Mutants, utilizing the Panavision Millennium DXL 8K camera and lenses to create stunning visuals for the next X-Men installment. A screening of The New Mutants trailer be will explored by Panavision’s VP of Optical Engineering Dan Sasaki, Senior VP of Innovation Michael Cioni, and Light Iron supervising colorist Ian Vertovec. They will discuss the unique advantages of 8K capture, high-resolution creative control, and how ultra-high resolution is one of the best-kept secrets for producing even better imagery.

John Toll, who is this year’s Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, will participate in a moderated conversation from 14:00 – 16:30. The two-time Oscar-winner (Legends of the Fall, Braveheart) will discuss excerpts from his films, share anecdotes from the set, and answer questions from the audience.

At the Camerimage exhibition area in the Opera Nova, Panavision will have Millennium DXLs on display for festival attendees to get hands-on with the camera. The new HDR OLED Primo Viewfinder, the advanced PX-Pro color spectrum filter, and a selection of innovative large-format and anamorphic Panavision lenses also will be showcased alongside the Panavision System 65mm film camera used to shoot Murder on the Orient Express. The iconic tale of mystery aboard the legendary train, directed by Kenneth Branagh and shot by Haris Zambarloukos, ASC, GSC, will screen on the opening night of Camerimage.

Adjacent to the Panavision exhibit, the Light Iron Theater will screen DXL footage in HDR format; Panalux will demonstrate their new underwater light, the AmphiTube product range, which features a bi-color LED solution designed for both wet and dry environments; and LEE Filters, celebrating 50 years in business, will showcase their next-generation neutral density PanaND filters.


Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

