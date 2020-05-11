Panasonic introduced PTZ cameras a decade ago and continues to be at the forefront of the industry. The new AW-UE100, announced this Maym marks that evolution with another first for the industry.

Panasonic introduces the AW-UE100, industry’s first 4K/60P pan/tilt/zoom camera to support high bandwidth NDI and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT).

As the expectations for video rise, producers need sophisticated, future-proof solutions. Panasonic’s answer includes the new KAIROS system, and products like the AW-UE100 integrated pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) camera, which supports a wide variety of IP transmission protocols, including high-bandwidth NDI, high-efficiency NDI|HX and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT).

This new PTZ camera with newly-designed direct drive motor for smooth pan and tilt movement offers installation flexibility, low noise and high-resolution image capture, and will facilitate high-quality live remote and studio production in broadcast, staging, corporate, sports and house of worship applications.

The AW-UE100 features a 1/2.5-type 4K MOS sensor to produce stunning UHD 4K/60p video and offers a wide variety of interfaces including 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI and IP. For capturing images in tight spaces to large venues, the UE100 has exceptional capabilities. A wide-angle lens with a horizontal angle of view of 74.1 degrees enables a wide area to be shot from a limited installation space, and its 24x optical zoom maintains high image quality at high zoom ratios, permitting shooting in large indoor spaces.

Connection with AR/VR systems enabled

For low latency, live video transmissions, the AW-UE100 offers high-bandwidth NDI for transmitting 4K/60p video at speeds of approximately 250 Mbps and for transmitting full HD video at approximately 100 Mbps, all over a single LAN cable. It also offers high-efficiency, low bandwidth NDI|HX to enable video transmission at low bitrates. Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) maintains stability when transmitting high-quality video, even in unstable network environments; and its RTMP/RTMPS function provides direct streaming via a single cable to live broadcasting services such as YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

Its FreeD output enables connection with AR/VR systems and allows camera tracking information (pan/tilt/zoom/focus/iris) to easily build systems without an encoder. The inclusion of a Direct Drive mechanism with roll compensation improves stillness and quietness during pan/tilt operations.

The camera’s panning range is ±175° and tilting range is -30° to 210°. Other key features include a four-position ND filter (Clear, ¼, 1/16, 1/64), a Night Mode for infrared shooting, and PoE++ power supply support.

The Panasonic AW-UE100 will be available in both black and white versions in third quarter 2020, with pricing to be announced.