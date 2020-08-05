As the demand for 4K video content continues to grow across industries, the need for a flexible, 4K, feature-rich studio camera has become more desired. Panasonic’s solution is the AK-UC3300.

Equipped with a large 11-megapixel 4K image sensor, the AK-UC3300GJ/UC3300GSJ is a 4K Studio Camera is also ideal in situations that require high operability such as live broadcasting of events.

Following in the footsteps of Panasonic’s flagship AK-UC4000 studio camera, the AK-UC3300 supports a similar feature set broadcasters have come to expect including exceptional color accuracy and dynamic range. Due to the growing demand for high-quality content, the AK-UC3300 houses a large 11-megapixel 4K image sensor to achieve a horizontal and vertical resolution of 2,000 TV lines through oversampling.

Delivering 4K image quality with high-sensitivity and vivid color reproduction, the new AK-UC3300 studio camera is ideal for live remote and studio production. Panasonic claims that the camera was designed specifically to satisfy for the needs of industry professionals working in production, broadcast, houses of worship, rental and staging, and eSports environments.

Easy to use, the UC3300 includes a full simultaneous HDR/SDR feature set, built-in ND filter and expanded multi-format capability, ensuring high-definition resolution for richly-detailed imagery in indoor or outdoor settings. With high sensitivity of F10 (2,000 lx), it enables high-quality video shooting with low noise while maintaining a S/N ratio of 62 dB or higher, according to Panasonic.

A high resolution OLED viewfinder

4K and HD multiformat support including 2160/59.94p and 1080/59.94p is provided to enable operation that fits various production application. The interface significantly improves the operability of 4K video production and supports 12G-SDI output capable of sending uncompressed 4K video with a single coaxial cable, TICO over SDI (4K over 3G-SDI) output, which enables the transmission of 4K signals over conventional 3G-SDI cables, and the next-generation IP transmission standard SMPTE ST2110. Users should note that, according to Panasonic, “this unit does not support Build-up Units. When using box lenses, a lens supporter from the lens manufacturer is required.”

As part of the UC3300 camera system is the new AK-HRP1015GJ Remote Operation Panel (ROP) offering, says the company, “excellent operability, and the high-resolution AJ-CVF70GJ 0.7” Full HD OLED Color Viewfinder to support comfortable, high-quality on-site shooting.”

When paired with the AK-UCU600 camera control unit (CCU), the AK-UC3300 helps manage and deliver live and on-demand video with its 12G-SDI, two independent intercom switches, and multiple fixed return video and prompter channels. The cost-effective system also offers extensive video and data transmission trunks including IP and HD-SDI for optimal connectivity.

The AK-UC3300 studio camera will be available in fourth quarter 2020. Panasonic offers a comprehensive studio/field camera family with options for 4K, 2K, High Frame Rate (HFR), and High Dynamic Range (HDR). The studio/field camera line now includes the AK-HC3800 2/3” HD, AK-HC3900 HD HDR, AK-HC5000 HD HDR High-speed, AK-UC3000 4K HDR, AK-UC3300, and AK-UC4000 4K HDR High-speed to provide customers with choices to invest in the solution that suits their needs.