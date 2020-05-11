In an expansion to its AK series studio/field camera line, Panasonic revealed the cost-effective AK-HC3900GJ/GSJ 1080p HDR studio camera system, which will be upgradable to native 4K 60p/50p.

The new AK-HC3900 follows in the footsteps of the company’s AK-HC3800, a model that has defined high-quality professional systemization and cost-efficient production for close to a decade.

The AK-HC3900GJ/HC3900GSJ studio camera is designed for use by broadcasting services and is equipped with a large sensor for high sensitivity and video quality alongside excellent cost-effectiveness, according to Panasonic. Furthermore, this studio camera system is designed for use by broadcasting services and can be upgraded to support 4K.

Improvements distinguishing the AK-HC3900G include a full simultaneous HDR/SDR feature set, expanded multi-format capability (1080: 59.94p, 50p, 59.94i, 50i, 29.97PsF, 25PsF, 23.98PsF; 720: 59.94p/50p) and future optional upgrade to 4K 60p/50p production. The AK-HC3900GJ/GSJ captures its raw image from an internal 4K imaging system to deliver its stunning HD HDR images with ITU-R BT.2020 wide color space. The internal 4K capture also means that the future optional 4K system upgrade will yield a full 2000 TV lines horizontal resolution.

The AK-HC3900GJ/GSJ achieves a high sensitivity of F10 at 59.94Hz (2,000 lx) and a S/N ratio of 62 dB. The camera offers a built-in motorized ND filter.

A low cost solution

The new cost-effective AK-HCU250PJ/PSJ/EJ/ESJ camera control unit (CCU), in combination with the new AK-HRP250GJ remote operation panel (ROP), will connect the high-grade uncompressed video and control to the camera head via optical fiber or utilize SMPTE Hybrid cable to provide camera power as well. Panasonic says that by combining these units it is possible to construct a long-distance optical ­fiber transmission studio camera system at low cost.

The new CCU includes all the system features of the HC3800 along with simultaneous output of HDR/SDR, and the HC3900’s expanded multi-format capability and 4K upgrade path. New features include 3G trunk and 3G prompter functions. The new ROP now includes PoE power (no power supply required) for easy installation.

Both the CCU and the ROP are equipped with SD card slots, which can be used for storing various settings or upgrading firmware. Camera operators will have a choice of two electronic viewfinders, either the AK-HVF100GJ nine-inch or AK-HVF75G seven-inch LCD color models.

Available in the fourth quarter 2020

The AK-HC3900GJ/GSJ, AK-HCU250PJ/PSJ/EJ/ESJ and AK-HRP250GJ will be available in the fourth quarter 2020, with pricing to be announced.

Main features include:

Equipped with a large image sensor, achieving high resolution, high sensitivity and low noise

Equipped with lens Chromatic Aberration Compensation (CAC), skew reduction function and Dynamic Range Stretcher (DRS) function

Supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) and ITU-R BT.2020 wide color space

Supports optional 4K upgrade

The new camera was announced during Panasonic’s Pro Video Broadcast, a virtual experience for customers, partners, media and analysts, created to fill the space left empty by the cancellation of NAB 2020. Under the title The Future of Live Video Production, the company introduced the new KAIROS system and products like the AW-UE100 integrated pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) camera.