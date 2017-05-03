Palette was at NAB 2017 to show how their innovative modular hardware offers tactile control for videographers and editors working with Adobe Creative Cloud.

In time for NAB and the Spring 2017 release of the Adobe video tools, Palette announced full integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC, including expanded control options and more responsive performance. Offering magnetically-connected button, dial, and slider components which users can arrange in almost any configuration they choose, the system has won over thousands of creative professionals with a fast, precise, and intuitive editing experience.

Launched in November 2015, after a Kickstarter campaign, Palette is a modular control interface comprised of snap-together sliders, dials and buttons. With a Palette kit, users can create a personalized experience that benefits from the speed and precision offered by a hands-on interface. What sets this interface apart is its modular structure. Unlike generic one-size-fits-all keyboard and mouse interfaces, users can fully customize the layout, function and even colour of each control module to fit their own workflow and favorite software.

Although Palette can be used with different software, the ability to work with Adobe products has contributed to attract the attention of thousands of creative professionals looking for a fast, precise, and intuitive editing experience. The ability to arrange the different components in almost any configuration is a key element to that success. Offering direct integration with many Adobe Creative Cloud apps, Palette has enjoyed immense popularity among photographers working with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC and Adobe Photoshop CC. Among the Adobe video tools, Palette integrations include Adobe Premiere Pro CC, After Effects CC, and Adobe Audition CC.

Enhanced support for Adobe Premiere Pro CC, incorporates, claims the company behind the product, major improvements to speed, stability, and smoothness of controls. Direct software integration with Premiere Pro allows a level of control surpassing traditional keyboard and mouse inputs, allowing editors and filmmakers to dial in the perfect Lumetri color adjustments, for example, including all basic corrections, creative effects, curves and vignette properties.

Palette dials and sliders have been updated with sensitivity and range controls, adjustable on a per-function basis. Palette users can now fine-tune dial sensitivity, optimizing the speed and precision of each function independently. Each slider and dial function supports individual range adjustments as well. Users can create, save, and cycle between multiple Palette profiles tailored to each workflow stage.

“Today’s video pros are increasingly multidisciplinary and work across a range of Adobe applications,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for professional video at Adobe. “We are always looking for ways to streamline the workflow for the creatives who use our leading apps. The Palette modules provide a tactile interface allowing content creators to work efficiently with Adobe Premiere Pro CC and switch smoothly between Adobe Creative Cloud apps.”

Launched for the interface recently, the PaletteApp 2.1 represents the latest update to the system. It includes major improvements to the PaletteApp Interface, Module Settings, Premiere Pro CC integration, and new Media Player modes.

Palette is available for order at palettegear.com and over twenty retail partners worldwide, including Adorama, B&H Photo Video, Henry’s in Canada, EnjoyYourCamera in Germany, Light & Byte in Switzerland, and many others, starting at $199 USD. Along with three kit sizes geared to starters, experts, and professionals, Palette offers individual add-on modules starting at $29 for a truly custom interface solution.

